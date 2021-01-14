Sompo International Appoints Richard Brown To Lead New London Market & International Insurance Property Business

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today the appointment of Mr. Richard Brown to lead a new team focusing on property business through retail distribution channels in the UK, Europe and selected international territories including the Middle East and Israel.



Mr. Julian James, Chief Executive Officer, International Insurance at Sompo International, said: “Our ambition is to deliver solutions for our clients and broker partners that help them to achieve effective risk transfer. By expanding our offering into the retail market, the new team will build on the success of our existing property expertise, which has a global wholesale focus, and offer our capacity and appetite to develop much closer ties to major corporates and international multi-nationals.”