Pexip and Logitech Partnership Brings AI-Powered, Immersive Video Collaboration from the Desktop to the Meeting Room

"We are thrilled to partner with Logitech to bring the Pexip meeting room experience to market. With its new Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini, as well as the Logitech RoomMate compute appliance, Logitech has created smart, high-quality video room hardware that enables us, for the first time ever, to bring our AI and video stack to meeting rooms of all sizes for a fully native Pexip experience. Logitech's design and engineering philosophy is a perfect complement to Pexip's, and together, we're excited to help teams collaborate smarter, whether working from the office or at home," said Giles Chamberlin, CTO and cofounder, Pexip.

With One-Touch Join, users can safely and easily join Pexip Meetings from a Pexip Room, the Pexip app on a mobile device or laptop, or through any web browser that supports WebRTC. The Pexip Room experience is secure by design, so users don't have to enter a pin number or remember to lock the room. It's also built with interoperability at the core so users can join any meeting they are invited to -- even those hosted on different platforms. Everyone keeps their familiar workflows, regardless of how they join. Organizations can use their existing technologies with no need to rip-and-replace, while outfitting new conference and huddle rooms with flexible, interoperable Pexip Meetings.