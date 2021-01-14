 

Pexip and Logitech Partnership Brings AI-Powered, Immersive Video Collaboration from the Desktop to the Meeting Room

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.01.2021   

Combines Pexip software and Logitech hardware for a consistent end-to-end meeting experience

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Extends Pexip's data privacy and security-first approach to the meeting room
  • Supports the growth of hybrid work by enabling workers to simply join any meeting on any platform, from home or the office
  • Organizations can deliver a consistent experience across their meeting rooms, whether deploying new video-enabled rooms or expanding their existing video estate

Today Pexip, a leading provider of enterprise video conferencing and collaboration solutions, announced a partnership with Logitech to deliver a seamless, secure video conferencing experience for meeting rooms. Pexip will natively integrate with Logitech's new generation portfolio of video conferencing solutions to provide a consistent end-to-end user experience from any location.

"We are thrilled to partner with Logitech to bring the Pexip meeting room experience to market. With its new Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini, as well as the Logitech RoomMate compute appliance, Logitech has created smart, high-quality video room hardware that enables us, for the first time ever, to bring our AI and video stack to meeting rooms of all sizes for a fully native Pexip experience. Logitech's design and engineering philosophy is a perfect complement to Pexip's, and together, we're excited to help teams collaborate smarter, whether working from the office or at home," said Giles Chamberlin, CTO and cofounder, Pexip.

With One-Touch Join, users can safely and easily join Pexip Meetings from a Pexip Room, the Pexip app on a mobile device or laptop, or through any web browser that supports WebRTC. The Pexip Room experience is secure by design, so users don't have to enter a pin number or remember to lock the room. It's also built with interoperability at the core so users can join any meeting they are invited to -- even those hosted on different platforms. Everyone keeps their familiar workflows, regardless of how they join. Organizations can use their existing technologies with no need to rip-and-replace, while outfitting new conference and huddle rooms with flexible, interoperable Pexip Meetings.

