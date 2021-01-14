 

G2 Names Cision Communications Cloud a Leader in Multiple Categories for PR and Marketing Communications Software

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When an award is based on customer reviews, it means that much more. That is why Cision is especially proud to announce that its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud has been named a Winter 2021 Leader in PR and marketing communications software by G2, Inc., a leading global tech marketplace and review platform. Cision Communications Cloud ranked No. 1 in 13 categories and was the top performer for customer satisfaction on key grids comparing industry competitors.

Read reviews of Cision Communications Cloud:

  • "Makes media monitoring and measurement so easy" 
  • "A helpful tool for our organization to see what's being said about us" 
  • "Cision is amazing!" 

Customer reviews propelled Cision's Leader position on G2 for 12 consecutive quarters and secured its Leader ranking across Enterprise, Mid-Market and Small Business markets in Winter 2021. In addition to recognition for a wide-reaching market presence, Cision Communications Cloud ranked above other industry players for customer satisfaction for:

  • Media and Influencer Targeting Software
  • Media Monitoring Software
  • PR Analytics Software

"G2 is like the People's Choice awards for technology and we want to thank our incredible customers for continuing to choose us," said Maggie Lower, CMO of Cision. "Our next-gen Cision Communications Cloud was designed to elevate brands and demonstrate the value of PR while making it fast and easy for communicators to do their jobs. We are thrilled to see the difference it is making for our customers."

Cision Communications Cloud enables communicators to connect to a network of more than 1.1 billion media and influencers, easily target and engage them with outreach campaigns, monitor coverage and measure real business outcomes. Learn more here.  

About Cision
As a global leader in PR and marketing communications technology and intelligence, Cision helps organizations share news, amplify brands, and influence target audiences to drive business results. Newswire distribution, a network of over 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring and analytics, and social media management headline a one-stop solution suite. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

Media Contact
 Rebecca Dersh
PR Manager
cisionpr@cision.com

