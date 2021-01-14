Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Feb. 11

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 11 and host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time the same day. The call will be webcast live on HII’s website: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com.



HII participants will include Mike Petters, president and CEO, and Chris Kastner, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Their remarks will be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company website. Listeners are encouraged to view these materials in conjunction with the call. Replays of the call will be available on the website for a limited time.