Theratechnologies to Present at the B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference
MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of
innovative therapies, today announced that Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer will present at the B.
Riley Virtual Oncology Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
To access the live virtual presentation, please visit the ‘News’ section of the Company’s website. A webcast replay will also be available approximately two hours after the presentation.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
For media inquiries:
Denis Boucher
Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
514-336-7800
For investor inquiries:
Leah Gibson
Senior Director, Investor Relations
lgibson@theratech.com
617-356-1009
