Theratechnologies to Present at the B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer will present at the B. Riley Virtual Oncology Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET.



To access the live virtual presentation, please visit the ‘News’ section of the Company’s website. A webcast replay will also be available approximately two hours after the presentation.