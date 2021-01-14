 

WSP Announces Approval by Golder Shareholders of the Acquisition by WSP and the Closing of $310 Million Private Placements of Subscription Receipts

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 15:54  |  55   |   |   

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX:WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that at the special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of the shareholders of Enterra Holdings Ltd., the holding company of Golder Associates (“Golder”), held on January 13, 2021, the plan of arrangement under Section 130 of the Companies Act (Nova Scotia) provided in the arrangement agreement dated December 2, 2020 (the “Arrangement Agreement”) pursuant to which the previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Golder is expected to be completed, was approved by approximately 99.3% of the votes cast by Golder shareholders, voting as a single class at the Special Meeting. Golder shareholders representing approximately 95.1% of the votes entitled to be cast at the Special Meeting voted, either in person or by proxy.

The Acquisition remains subject to certain customary closing conditions, including receipt of Court approval and applicable regulatory approvals. The Acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half of the second quarter of 2021.

CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENTS

WSP is also pleased to announce that it has closed today its previously announced private placement subscription receipt financings.

The Corporation issued an aggregate of 3,333,898 subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) from treasury at a price of C$92.98 per Subscription Receipt by way of a private placement to each of GIC Pte. Ltd. (“GIC”) and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (“BCI”), for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$310 million (the “Private Placements”).

WSP will use the proceeds of the Private Placements, together with funds to be obtained from previously announced new credit facilities, to fund a portion of the purchase price and related transaction costs payable in connection with the Acquisition.

The gross proceeds from the Private Placements will be held in escrow pending the completion of the Acquisition. Upon completion of the Acquisition, the escrowed funds and the interest earned thereon will be released to WSP, and each of GIC and BCI will receive, from or on behalf of WSP on the closing of the Acquisition, without payment of additional consideration or further action, one common share of WSP (a “Common Share”) for each Subscription Receipt held, plus an amount per Common Share equal to any dividend payable by WSP on the Common Shares between the date of issuance of the Subscription Receipts and the closing of the Acquisition. If the closing of the Acquisition does not occur on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Montreal Time) on May 31, 2021 (as such date may be extended pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement), the Arrangement Agreement is terminated in accordance with its terms prior to such time for any reason or WSP announces to the public that it does not intend to proceed with the Acquisition, the holders of Subscription Receipts will be entitled to have the full purchase price of the Subscription Receipts returned, plus their pro rata share of the interest earned on the escrowed funds during the term of the escrow, less applicable withholding taxes.

Seite 1 von 4
WSP Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WSP Announces Approval by Golder Shareholders of the Acquisition by WSP and the Closing of $310 Million Private Placements of Subscription Receipts MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WSP Global Inc. (TSX:WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that at the special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of the shareholders of Enterra Holdings Ltd., the holding company of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Inaugural Drilling Program Set to Launch at Hawkins; High-Grade Trench Results Reported Up to 9.6 ...
QMX Gold Intersects 196.6m at 1.78 g/t Au Including 5.45 g/t Au Over 33.5m In-Pit at Bonnefond
Bionano Genomics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board