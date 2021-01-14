SML Genetree Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Ezplex SARS-CoV-2 G Real-Time PCR Kit with Specimen Pooling Capability

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SML Genetree announced today that it has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for the use of its Ezplex SARS-CoV-2 G Kit, a molecular diagnostic test for the qualitative detection of RNA from SARS-CoV-2 from nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs and sputum specimens as well as for use in pooled patient specimens containing up to 5 upper respiratory swab specimens. Specimens are to be collected by a healthcare provider using individual vials containing transport media.

Sample pooling is an important public health tool because it allows for more people to be tested quickly using fewer testing resources. Pooled testing is most efficient in areas with low prevalence, meaning most results are expected to be negative. "By providing a pooling protocol, we can assist laboratories in meeting the demand for accurate, high volume molecular test results," said SML Genetree's CEO, Mr. Jihoon Ahn. "We are excited to be able to offer the Ezplex test to the U.S. market."