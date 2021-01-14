Pennsylvania American Water Launches Online Emergency Reporting

“We’re committed to providing exceptional customer service and offering a variety of communication channels to meet our customers’ preferences,” said Mike Doran, president of Pennsylvania American Water. “When our customers experience a water service outage or other emergency, we know they need to reach us quickly and may not want or be able to pick up the phone. By providing an online platform to report emergencies, customers can notify us of a water service outage or emergency within minutes using their preferred method.”

Pennsylvania American Water announced today that customers can now report a water outage, leak, or other water emergency online. Eliminating the need to report an emergency by phone, customers can now notify the company through the Pennsylvania American Water website or through the company’s online customer portal, MyWater .

All Pennsylvania American Water customers are encouraged to establish an online account through the company’s MyWater portal. This platform allows customers to track water usage, see real-time alert notifications for their service area, set up paperless billing, pay bills online, report emergencies and more. By creating a MyWater account, customers can report a water emergency online for their specific residence.

Even without a MyWater account, anyone can report an emergency that is not at a specific residence, such as a fire hydrant leak or a water main break in the street, through the “Report Emergency” button at the top of the company’s website or at emergency.amwater.com. See how to report an emergency here.

Since its launch in mid-December, nearly 150 emergencies have been reported and addressed by Pennsylvania American Water through the online reporting feature. The new platform has been so successful that the company is planning more enhancements to its functionality in the future.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005091/en/