 

Bank of America Directed More Than $13 Million to Native American Communities Hardest Hit by the Coronavirus in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 16:00  |  29   |   |   

Bank of America today announced that it directed more than $13 million in 2020 to Native American communities across the U.S. disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus. The funds included capital investments into Native American Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and philanthropic grants to nonprofits and institutions focused on meeting health, hunger and jobs-related needs in Native American communities as part of the bank’s overall efforts to advance economic opportunity and racial equality. Bank of America also donated personal protection equipment (PPE) masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to Native American communities last year.

Among the investments were $10 million to Native American Bank, the only national American Indian-owned community development bank in the country, to provide capital for small businesses, affordable housing, community facilities such as schools and healthcare clinics, and consumer lending needs. An additional $3.1 million was in the form of grants to nonprofits serving Native American community needs - nearly half of these grants went to local nonprofits in states serving some of the highest proportions of Native Americans, including Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Bank of America!
Long
Basispreis 31,86€
Hebel 17,32
Ask 0,20
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 35,91€
Hebel 13,33
Ask 0,20
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

According to National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), many Native Americans experience lower life expectancy, lower educational achievement levels, high unemployment rates and are among the poorest populations in the United States. The prolonged health and humanitarian crisis has exacerbated the need for critical services and support for this vulnerable population. Navajo Nation, for example, has experienced more coronavirus cases per capita than nearly any other place in the United States, and during the height of the pandemic the rate of infection among the Navajo people was more than eight times the overall rate in New Mexico alone.

“The economic needs in tribal communities continue to be a challenge that we, as a society, need to address,” said Andrew Plepler, Head of Environmental, Social and Governance at Bank of America. “These challenges have been further exacerbated by the coronavirus. There is an urgent need to invest in tribal and native-owned small businesses, healthcare and jobs development, to mitigate some of the enormous economic and health risks these communities currently face.”

Organizations receiving grants include: American Indian College Fund; First Nations Development Institute; National American Indian Housing Council; National Congress of American Indians; Partners in Health, in collaboration with Community Outreach & Patient Empowerment; Our Native American Business Entrepreneurship Network (ONABEN); Citizen Potawatomi Community Development Corp; United National Indian Tribal Youth (UNITY); Navajo Technical University; Mesa Community College; Denver Indian Center; Denver Indian Health and Family Services; Indian Pueblo Cultural Center; Native American Connections; First Nations Community Health Source; Oklahoma City Indian Clinic; Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma; Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma; and First Nations Oweesta Corporation.

Bank of America has provided critical financial services to Native American governments and territories for more than 60 years, and is also the largest investor into CDFIs at $1.6 billion across the U.S.

Bank of America
 At Bank of America, we’re guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We’re delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It’s demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

Bank of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bank of America Directed More Than $13 Million to Native American Communities Hardest Hit by the Coronavirus in 2020 Bank of America today announced that it directed more than $13 million in 2020 to Native American communities across the U.S. disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus. The funds included capital investments into Native American Community …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
Availability of a Prospectus Relating to Certain Issuances Provided for by the Draft Safeguard Plan ...
China National Medical Products Administration Approves Tislelizumab in Combination with ...
Vontier Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Remaining Shares of Common Stock Held by ...
BlackRock Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:55 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Europäische Banken vor dem US-Berichtssaisonstart gefragt
12.01.21
Aktien Zürich Schluss: Knappes Plus nach lustlosem Geschäft
12.01.21
Bank of America to Report Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on January 19
10.01.21
Warren Buffetts 3 beste Aktienpicks im Jahr 2020
08.01.21
Tesla, First Solar, Tui, Geely, Plug Power, Baidu & Bank of America
08.01.21
HUGO BOSS IM FOKUS: Rote Laterne für Anzugschneider - Erholung nur langsam
07.01.21
Bank of America Announces Redemption of Senior Notes
07.01.21
LYNX: Bank of America: Ist das erst der Anfang?
07.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Kion auf Hoch seit Oktober - BofA rät zum Kauf
05.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nordex auf Hoch seit gut vier vier Jahren - BofA optimistisch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
111
Bank of America: 2019 steigt Gold auf 1.400 Dollar, Silber auf maximal 18 Dollar!