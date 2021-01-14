 

New Jersey American Water Receives Leading Infrastructure Project Award from New Jersey’s Alliance for Action

New Jersey American Water will be honored with a Leading Infrastructure Project Award from the New Jersey Alliance for Action. The award will be presented to the company virtually at the 10th Annual Leading Infrastructure Project Awards on February 17, 2021.

The award-winning project is for proactive and innovative use of Strong Base Anion Exchange (AIX) system to remove PFAS from the Springfield Well Field. The removal of PFAS to non-detectable limits is achieved using anion exchange resin media technology in two parallel, lead-lag contactor trains with pre-filtration. New chemical systems, pump upgrades and other associated work was also included in the project. Engineered with the help of Mott MacDonald Co., the project is being constructed by Bowen Engineering Corp. and Spark Electric, LLC.

“New Jersey American Water is a proactive leader in designing and testing new ways to effectively treat emerging compounds including Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS),” stated Mike Wolan, Manager of Engineering, New Jersey American Water. “In the interest of public health and after extensive testing of an innovative technology, the company fast-tracked the implementation of a Strong Base Anion Exchange (AIX) system nearly nine months ahead of the PFOA and PFOS rule implementation by the NJ Department of Environmental Protection.”

Located in Springfield Township in Union County, this station is a key facility that provides water supply to the communities of Hillside, Springfield, and Union. It also supports inter-basin transfers from New Jersey American Water’s Raritan system to the Passaic system when needed.

New Jersey American Water also received the Governor’s Environmental Excellence Award for a similar project at its Short Hills station using the same technology in December 2020.

The Leading Infrastructure Project award recognizes innovative, unique and outstanding infrastructure projects for their impact on the state's economy and environment in the fields of transportation, energy, waste and storm water, technology, construction, and the environment.

New Jersey Alliance for Action is a non-profit, non-partisan coalition of over 2,500 business, labor, professional, academic and government leaders advocating for investment in infrastructure for New Jersey’s economy, environment, and overall quality of life.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

