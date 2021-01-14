 

i3 Updates on BLITZPOKER’s Success and Announces Planned Name Change

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 16:00  |  37   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Interactive Inc. (“i3 Interactive” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O3) is elated with the steady rise of the online gaming sector in India. BLITZPOKER, launched in August 2020, has already distinguished itself as a top destination for poker players. Despite its new entrant status, BLITZPOKER has shown early and impressive growth in a highly competitive space by offering a best-in-class product, industry leading and frequently copied marketing, as well as world class customer service & rewards programs. The early contribution to India’s online poker community has been a concerted effort and a source of pride for the BLITZPOKER team.

Since its launch last August, BLITZPOKER has welcomed the participation of tens of thousands of poker players from across the country. With its exciting tournaments and attractive freerolls, combined with sharing special rewards for India’s celebration of Diwali and most recently its unique and very successful 12 days of Christmas holiday giveaway, the platform has grown to become one of India’s biggest and most exciting online poker destinations.

To close the year BLITZPOKER’s December numbers hit all-time highs in almost every key metric. Most important to the BLITZPOKER team is the acquisition and retention of new and existing players, showing the exciting marketing combined with industry leading product and customer service is having the desired effect of providing an engaging, exciting and fair offering to all BLITZPOKER players.

In 2021 the company will continue to invest in the online poker ecosystem, with further product improvements to go along with further investment in marketing, community development and partnerships with prominent personalities and influencers, consolidating its plan to become the number one poker destination and continue to develop the online poker industry in general in India.

BLITZPOKER, owned by i3 Interactive Inc, is part of one of the largest poker networks in the world with over a million registrations. In line with i3’s business model of building a gaming entertainment portfolio globally leveraging its high-value celebrity influencer model, i3 has decided to compound the early market entry success in India with further investment exploration in both its BLITZPOKER product as well as other online gaming opportunities. i3's initial launch in India through acquisition, rebrand and launch of the poker operation now known as BLITZPOKER, is on pace for another record month in January.

