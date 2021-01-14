 

Cody Alt Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Disposition of Common Shares of PureK Holdings Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 12, 2021, Cody Alt (the "Acquiror"), with an address care of PureK Holdings Corp. located at ‎6710 N Scottsdale Road‎, Paradise Valley, Arizona, 85253‎ United States, transferred ownership or control or direction over ‎‎211,359‎ common shares (the "Common Shares") of PureK Holdings Corp. (the "Issuer") to a third party pursuant to a private agreement (the "Transaction").‎ The Common Shares trade on the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PKAN. ‎

Immediately prior to the Transaction, the Acquiror owned or ‎controlled 1,409,063 Common Shares, being approximately 20.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer. Immediately after the Transaction, the Acquiror owned and controlled 1,197,704 Common ‎Shares, being approximately 17.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.

In ‎accordance with applicable securities laws, the Acquiror may, from time to time and at any time, ‎directly or otherwise, acquire additional Common Shares and reserves the right to dispose of ‎any or all of the Common Shares in accordance with applicable securities laws depending on ‎market conditions, the business and prospects of the Issuer and other relevant factors.‎

The Issuer's head office address is ‎6710 N Scottsdale Road, Paradise Valley, Arizona, 85253, United States‎.‎

‎‎This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires a report to be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of this report may be obtained by contacting the Issuer: Brian Meadows, Chief Financial Officer, Ph: +1 (855) 553-7441, Email: ir@purekana.com.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS ‎THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ‎ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.‎


