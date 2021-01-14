 

American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 a.m. CT.

The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the call will be available on the website through Feb. 28.

About American Airlines Group
American’s purpose is to care for people on life’s journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

