 

Influence+United welcomes Hoozu

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 16:00  |  24   |   |   

The leading Influencer Marketing company in Australia joins global alliance

Sydney, Australia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influence+United charter member, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), is broadening Influence+United’s global presence to Australia and New Zealand by welcoming Hoozu, the leading influencer marketing company, to the alliance.

Founded in 2015 out of Sydney, Australia, Hoozu provides its clients with a full service Influencer Marketing offering, from profiling through to production of high performing on brand ad content.

“Australian consumers are youthful, tech savvy, and have the purchasing power to increase revenue for brands. Those consumers rely on influencers to help drive their buying decisions and to connect them with the brands they represent,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As brands integrate influencers into their media buys, it’s imperative that they have a solution that is not only localized, but also global. We’re excited to partner with Hoozu to expand Influence+United’s footprint to Australia and New Zealand.”

“There is an immense opportunity to implement a unified global approach to influencer marketing that’ll secure better rates, quality and performance for our clients.” says Hoozu CEO and Founder Nathan Ruff. “Joining Influencer+united allows us to offer our local clients far greater support into new territories and markets, and offer a more comprehensive service by sharing data and knowledge.”

The Influence+United alliance seeks to take the stress of globalization and streamline the entire executional journey -- from proposal to results -- for the world’s foremost companies. The alliance will serve as the easiest way to execute a unified influencer marketing campaign with trusted leaders who are localized in presence, but global in scope.

# # #

About Influence+United
Influence+United is the leading, global Influencer Marketing alliance designed for modern brand marketers. Our member companies work side by side to seamlessly develop actionable and localized campaign concepts, strategies, and investment approaches that provide the expertise and scalability required across the creator economy.

Founded in September 2020, Influence+United seeks to bring together the foremost companies from the Influencer Marketing industry around the world. Collectively, the alliance has exposure to over 3 billion global citizens and geographical expertise for over 90% of multi-continent brand organizations.

More information can be found on the alliance’s website: http://influence-united.com

# # #

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachment 

CONTACT: Martin Smith
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. 
Phone: +1 (407) 543-6100
Email: investors@izea.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Influence+United welcomes Hoozu The leading Influencer Marketing company in Australia joins global allianceSydney, Australia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Influence+United charter member, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), is broadening Influence+United’s global presence …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Inaugural Drilling Program Set to Launch at Hawkins; High-Grade Trench Results Reported Up to 9.6 ...
Bionano Genomics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement
Bitfarms Announces Resignation of Officer and Director
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board