 

Cinotop&Micron Showcases Touch Everywhere at CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 11, 2021, the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) started online due to the COVID-19 and will run until January 14. This is the first time CES has been held online. CES has always been known as the "Global Consumer Electronics Bellwether", with exhibits from small chips to large aircraft and yachts. Covering almost the entire civil electronic products, the show has become the window for the world's major companies to release the newest product information and display their new technology.

In the area of touch screens, Cinotop&Micron, the manufacturer from Shenzhen, is showing the oversize touch screen with process of Metal Mesh Copper that won the 2019 CES Innovation Award.

Copper, with excellent electrical conductivity, flexible resistance, high stability, and strong anti-interference ability, is the key technology of a new generation of human-computer interaction. The Metal Mesh Copper touch screen developed by Cinotop&Micron can be assembled with flexible OLED display and widely used in intelligent education, business, household appliances, smart home, digital billboard, catering, entertainment, etc. The process makes copper invisible to the naked eye in very thin mesh wires, and the visible area line accuracy can be 5um or less, which is equivalent to 1/14 of human's hair. It provides the possibility for the realization of ultra-narrow bezel touch screen, also the large screen with precision pen writing. Compared with ITO and SNW, Metal Mesh Copper has unparalleled advantages of low resistance and high sensitivity.

The Metal Mesh touch screen of Cinotop&Micron has entered into mass production. Since the introduction of this technology in 2015, Cinotop&Micron has organized a high-tech talents team for further research and development, filling the domestic gap of 75inch and larger size touch screen. As a rising brand in domestic engineering field, Cinotop&Micron's core technology has been widely applied in interactive terminals, such as special-shaped touch display, intelligent interactive display, electronic interactive whiteboard, digital signage, vending machine, KTV machine, etc., showing its strong innovation ability and explaining the brand mission of achieving "touch everywhere" .

Founded in 2011 in Shenzhen, Cinotop&Micron is a national high-tech enterprise, focusing on the R&D, production and sales of oversize Metal Mesh Copper capacitive touch screens. It is the first mass production manufacturer of 86inch Metal Mesh in China and a leading company in the industry.

