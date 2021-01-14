 

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 03 / 2021) with Avintia Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 03 / 2021) with Avintia Group

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 03 / 2021) with Avintia Group

Madrid, Spain, 14 January 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a MTWO Phase-II-contract with Avintia Group.

Avintia Group has signed a contract with RIB to implement MTWO. MTWO combines iTWO 4.0 technologies with Microsoft Azure, to offer a first class integrated 5D BIM solution for digital management of construction phases. The solution connecting processes, people and data in one single platform. Avintia Group is a reference in the Spanish construction market thanks to its strong commitment to promote innovation and industrialized construction.

MTWO virtualize end-to-end the construction process, including prefabrication phases, which will enable Avintia Group to have all the project information throughout the entire value chain. With this solution, the supply chain between its factories and project sites is guaranteed, deadlines are ensured, errors are reduced and optimized maintenance costs over the life of the building.

Avintia Group, the leader in residential construction in Spain, has been positioned in less than a decade as one of the most active industrial groups in the construction-real estate industry, expanding its activity towards real estate management, services, and energy field. A reference in the market thanks to the quality, adaptability, and innovation of its solutions and processes.

The company has launched ÁVIT-A, a comprehensive system of industrialized construction, based on new construction and collaborative model with which it is creating an R&D&I (Research, Development and Innovation) ecosystem with leading international brands in the industry. ÁVIT-A understands construction as the process involving design and manufacturing through to assembly, using the most innovative techniques and integrating solutions that partners have developed for projects within the production and assembly chain.

