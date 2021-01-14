Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1) Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
           
a) Name   Richard Wilson    
           
2) Reason for notification        
           
a) Position/status   PDMR/Director    
           
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification    
           
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
  auctioneer or auction monitor    
           
a) Name   Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC  
           
b) LEI   213800JKELS32V2OK421  
4) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
           
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each    
  Identification code   GB0002039625    
           
b) Nature of the transaction   Market purchase
           
      Price Volume Amount
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   £0.652 25,000 £16,300.00
d) Aggregated information        
           
  - Aggregated volume       £16,300.00
           
e) Date of the transaction   13 January 2021    
           
f) Place of the transaction   London Stock Exchange  

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

