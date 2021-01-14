 

Auction details Inflation-linked bonds

Auction date January 21, 2021                  

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million
2027-12-01 3113 SE0009548704 0.125% 500
2030-06-01 3114 SE0013748258 0.125% 750

Settlement date January 25, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on January 21, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact: 

The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
fo@riksgalden.se




