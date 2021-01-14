Altria to Host Webcast of 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com.

During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria’s CEO, and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s CFO, will discuss the Company’s 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.