Altria to Host Webcast of 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com.
During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria’s CEO, and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s CFO, will discuss the Company’s 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.
The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. Pre-event registration is necessary; directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005546/en/
