 

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. Announces Earnings

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc., (OTC:MYBF), the parent company of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company (“Bank”), has released its unaudited consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights

Financial highlights for Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, include:

  • Cash dividend increased to $1.41/share compared to $1.34/share in 2019
  • Total Assets increased 9% to $531,574,000
  • Shareholders’ Equity increased 9% to $54,450,000
  • Total Deposits increased 8% to $454,106,000
  • Net Loans increased 5% to $402,243,000
  • Return on Average Assets was 1.13% compared to 1.09% in 2019
  • Return on Average Equity was 11.05% compared to 10.99% in 2019

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $5,748,000 or $3.75 per share, compared to $5,242,000 or $3.48 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The Bank’s loan portfolio remained strong with an overall delinquency ratio of 1.21% of gross loans as of December 31, 2020, compared to 1.72% in 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $4,268,000 or 1.05% of gross loans at December 31, 2020, compared to $4,024,000 or 1.04% of gross loans in 2019. Total deposits increased to $454,106,000 as of December 31, 2020, compared to $421,131,000 in 2019.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. paid cash dividends of $1.41 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.34 for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 5%.

About Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden, and Montgomery.



