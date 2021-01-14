 

MANA Products, Meiyume, and RPG form The Vertical Beauty Alliance to deliver seamless, end-to-end beauty solutions around the world

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MANA Products, a leading partner for innovative ideation, development, and manufacturing of prestige branded beauty products, Meiyume, a one-stop shop partner providing product and retail solutions for the beauty industry, and RPG, an award-winning global design and manufacturing firm recognized for building all aspects of the retail and branded experience, announce the establishment of The Vertical Beauty Alliance, a revolutionary industry alliance which creates a supply chain nucleus for the development, manufacturing and merchandising of beauty products on a global scale.

The Vertical Beauty Alliance allows beauty brands to leverage the collective experience, expertise, and resources of MANA Products, Meiyume, and RPG - industry leaders in beauty product ideation, innovation, formulation, manufacturing, packaging and in-store experience. This new association brings their customers unparalleled innovation, reliable speed to market, and a global footprint for creativity, formulation, and manufacturing of their brand essentials.

The combined R&D innovation labs and manufacturing strength of all parties allows The Vertical Beauty Alliance to provide clients with quality mixing, filling and supply solutions in Europe, Asia, and America to ensure supply chain resilience as well as access to an extensive library of innovative formulas and finishes, including clean and vegan formulas.

Furthermore, The Vertical Beauty Alliance will collectively identify and harness the white space in retail categories, markets, and environments to elevate the power of brands and compel consumers to shop and purchase. From forecasting trends to providing in-store solutions, including displays, fixtures, retail environments, and data analytics, this alliance will re-imagine turnkey product development and customer experience where digital meets brick & mortar.

With The Vertical Beauty Alliance, customers will have access to:

  • Expertise in Formulation & Production of All 4 Categories of Beauty – Color Cosmetics, Skincare, Haircare & Fragrance
  • A Global Footprint with 6 Manufacturing Facilities Located on 3 Continents
  • 9 Research & Development Laboratories
  • 2 Formula Libraries with Over 10,000 Formulas
  • Award-Winning Retail and Brand Experiential Design & Manufacturing Services for Successful Global Retail Activation Across All Channels.

"The world is changing rapidly, and our industry needs to keep pace. The formation of The Vertical Beauty Alliance will simplify everything and give new, emerging, and existing beauty brands access to the global resources of three industry powerhouses - for formulation, design, packaging, production, manufacturing and display, and create a seamless pathway from ideation to on-shelf, across the entire supply chain," said Bob Jaegly, CEO of MANA Products.

Disclaimer

