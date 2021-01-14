 

Arasan Announces the Immediate Availability of its 2nd Generation MIPI D-PHY v1.1 IP for TSMC 22nm Process Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 17:11  |  42   |   |   

SAN JOSE, California, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for mobile and automotive SoCs, today announced the immediate availability of its 2nd Generation MIPI D-PHY v1.1 IP supporting speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps on TSMC 22nm process technology for SoC designs. The MIPI D-PHY IP is further optimized for lower power targeting wearables and IoT Display applications which require low throughput for their small lower resolution screens, but where power is of paramount importance. The D-PHY IP is also available as a Tx only IP for companies looking to save silicon area and further improve power consumption. The MIPI D-PHY IP is seamlessly integrated with Arasan's own DSI Tx and DSI Rx IP Cores as part of its Total MIPI Display IP Solution for wearables and IoT.

Arasan Sirius MIPI C-PHY / D-PHY ASIC on TSMC Foundry

Arasan's D-PHY IP is available on both TSMC's industry-leading 22nm ultra-low power (22ULP) and 22nm ultra-low leakage (22ULL) process technologies. TSMC 22nm ultra-low power (22ULP) is an ideal foundry technology for applications including image processing, digital TVs, set-top boxes, smartphones and consumer products in terms of its power, performance and area (PPA) optimization, while its 22nm ultra-low leakage (22ULL) technology provides significant power reduction to support IoT and wearable device applications.  

Arasan has been a contributing member to the MIPI Association 2005 with over a billion chips shipped with its MIPI IP. Arasan MIPI D-PHY IP is proven on its own test chip on TSMC 28nm process, which has been licensed by multiple customers since 2016 and validated along with its CSI IP and DSI IP with 3rd Party VIP as a Total IP Solution. The company's MIPI CSI, DSI, DPHY and CPHY IP are also used in compliance and production testers further attesting the quality and compliance of Arasan IP.

The MIPI D-PHY IP is also available off the shelf on the TSMC 40nm, 28nm, 16nm and 12nm process technologies.

A D-PHY / C-PHY Combo HDK based on Arasan's ASIC applications on TSMC 28nm process is also available to licensees of Arasan's DPHY IP or CPHY IP to prototype their Display or Imaging products before going to production. Customers can license with confidence in Arasan's MIPI D-PHY IP knowing they can prototype with the real silicon on TSMC 28nm process, which is used in a MIPI Compliance Tester to test for MIPI CSI, DSI, D-PHY and C-PHY Standards Compliance. We are Compliance!

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoCs. The term Mobile has evolved over our two-decades history to include all things mobile – starting with PDAs in the mid 90s to Smartphones & Tablets of the 2000s to today's Automobiles, Drones and IoTs. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoCs.

Over a billion chips have been shipped with Arasan IP including with all of the top 10 semiconductor companies.

Contact:
Dr. Sam Beal
Mktg1@arasan.com

Arasan Chip Systems, Inc. - www.arasan.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395847/MIPI_CPHY_DPHY_ASIC.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781235/Arasan_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arasan Announces the Immediate Availability of its 2nd Generation MIPI D-PHY v1.1 IP for TSMC 22nm Process Technology SAN JOSE, California, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for mobile and automotive SoCs, today announced the immediate availability of its 2nd Generation MIPI D-PHY v1.1 IP supporting speeds of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Helps Audi UK Reimagine the Digital Customer Experience
NIDA-Funded Study Evaluating Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Plus Bupropion for the ...
Supermicro Showcases Industry's Best and Greenest Cloud Gaming, Video Streaming Workstations and ...
Hainan FTZ part of new opening-up paradigm
Einvestment Fund reports 253% year-to-year revenue growth and surpasses €100M in Assets Under ...
Alert Logic Appoints John Post as Chief Executive Officer
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Production Results
Seam Tapes Market worth $179 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
OFS Portal & Taulia Collaborate on PIDX Integration
Space Robotics Market Size Worth $5.7 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments