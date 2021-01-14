 

Keysight’s Advanced Measurement Solutions Selected by NewRadio Tech to Speed Validation of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 17:00  |  40   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that NewRadio Technology Co., Ltd. has selected Keysight’s advanced signal source and analyzer measurement solutions to speed validation of ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

Based in China, NewRadio Tech develops system on chip (SoC) solutions and integrated systems for next generation wireless communication and positioning systems. NewRadioTech selected Keysight’s vector transceiver (VXT) in PXI format, signal generator, signal analyzer, and vector network analyzer (VNA) to validate the performance of the transmitter and receiver of the company’s UWB SoC solution, which uses very sensitive receivers and highly efficient power amplifiers (PAs). NewRadio Tech’s UWB designs are used for a wide range of applications, including 5G smart phones, IoT devices, augmented and virtual reality sets, as well as connected cars.

New UWB technology, based on IEEE 802.15.4z standards, is quickly gaining market adoption by enabling new applications such as real-time spatial context to mobile devices, advanced ranging and location-based services as well as seamless and secure point-to-point (peer-to-peer) services. Demand for UWB technology, driven primarily by smart phones, industrial internet of things (IIoT) and automobiles, is creating market opportunities in real-time location system (RTLS) and secure communication applications, which will fuel a global UWB market expected to reach 2.7 billion dollars by 2025.

“We’re pleased to work with NewRadio Tech to deliver test solutions and platforms for UWB, a highly precise, real-time, secure and reliable technology, which will drive the advancement of a wide range of new applications,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s wireless device test group. “Keysight’s test solutions offer accurate measurements across a bandwidth of several gigahertz, which is important when extending the margin of a design.”

NewRadio Tech’s and Keysight have worked together to help accelerate the commercialization of standards based UWB technology, leading to rapid interoperability testing of UWB devices. The IEEE 802.15.4z specifications, promoted by the UWB Alliance, has increased integrity and accuracy of the standards’ ranging measurements and made precision positioning a key feature. Both Keysight and New Radio Tech work closely with the UWB Alliance, as well as the FiRa Consortium, which is dedicated to the development and adoption of seamless user experiences using interoperable UWB technologies.

“Keysight’s radio frequency (RF) measurement solutions enable NewRadio Tech to quickly and confidently advance across various development stages,” said Zhenqi Chen, chief executive officer at NewRadio Tech. “We combine Keysight’s high performance hardware and software solutions with NewRadio Tech’s expertise in UWB positioning technology to bring to market highly integrated designs, accelerating the penetration of UWB solutions in next generation wireless communications.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Keysight Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keysight’s Advanced Measurement Solutions Selected by NewRadio Tech to Speed Validation of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Technology Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that NewRadio Technology Co., Ltd. has selected …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Availability of a Prospectus Relating to Certain Issuances Provided for by the Draft Safeguard Plan ...
China National Medical Products Administration Approves Tislelizumab in Combination with ...
Vontier Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Remaining Shares of Common Stock Held by ...
BlackRock Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings
Summit Wireless Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $1.0 Million in the Q4 2020; ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Keysight Expands Portfolio of Source/Measure Units for Test Applications Requiring High Accuracy, High Resolution and Measurement Flexibility
07.01.21
Keysight’s 5G Test Solutions Selected by Auden Techno Corp. for Regulatory Certification of Antenna Modules
17.12.20
Keysight Enables ArrayComm to Speed Development of Network Equipment Based on O-RAN Standard