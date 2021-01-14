 

National CineMedia and Captivate Connect to Reach Movie Audiences Where They Work and Live

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., and Captivate, North America’s leading location-based digital video network, have teamed up to introduce a new way for local businesses to reach movie audiences where they work and live.

NCM’s new Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) group, which was created to further unite brands with the power of movies, will sell Captivate media inventory on a hyperlocal level to engage movie enthusiasts throughout premier office and residential properties. NCM will leverage Captivate’s network of elevator and large format displays to target upscale consumers within close proximity of neighboring businesses. This collaboration will allow local business owners to align their brand messaging with Captivate’s curated content including NCM’s movie-centric Noovie entertainment news and trivia programming – engaging potential and existing customers both at the office and at home.

“Just like movie theaters, elevators and buildings are a captive media environment, so engaging people with the right combination of entertainment and marketing is key to connecting with your customers. Movie fans are always on the lookout for fun and engaging movie content – especially movie trivia – and Captivate is the ideal hyperlocal advertising platform to work together with to reach fans beyond the big screen in elevators during the workday or when they are returning home,” said Steve Sapp, Senior Vice President, Digital Out-of-Home Sales with NCM. “Pairing advertising with our great Noovie entertainment features and movie trivia games will allow local businesses to directly target movie audiences in nearby high-traffic premier office and residential buildings based on their preferred proximity.”

“Our agreement with NCM provides a unique opportunity for local merchants to influence the purchasing behavior of affluent consumers who live or work in close proximity to their business,” said Lorenzo Papa, Chief Revenue Officer at Captivate. “This also benefits our time-starved, convenience seeking viewers by connecting them to nearby shopping experiences, coupled with fun & engaging Noovie content that will keep our audience entertained.”

About National CineMedia (NCM)

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM’s Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 57 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,600 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns a 48.0% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

About Captivate

For nearly 25 years, Captivate has been the leading location-based digital video office network. Known for its vast network of elevator and large format displays throughout North America, Captivate engages millions of modern professionals with timely news, actionable information and relevant advertising placement. Captivate is now leveraging this expertise beyond the office and extending its reach to valuable audiences where they work, live and play. Whether it’s at home, on the golf course or at the point of care, Captivate continues to deliver a premium, brand safe advertising experience in a 100% viewable and fraud free captive environment. Learn more at captivate.com.

