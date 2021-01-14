Get Samsung’s Latest 5G Superphone for FREE on T-Mobile, the Nation’s Largest 5G Network

Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G are all coming to the Un-carrier and new and existing customers can get one for FREE with trade-in. All three new smartphones can unlock next-level network technology that ONLY T-Mobile is delivering to customers in the U.S.: standalone 5G and 5G carrier aggregation. Samsung customers will be able to tap into the only nationwide standalone 5G network for more 5G coverage than other networks, and will be among the first to unleash 5G carrier aggregation on the Un-carrier’s nationwide 5G network — meaning better performance, more speed and more coverage for these devices. And of course, all three superphones can tap into T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G for nationwide coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for super-fast speeds.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005758/en/