Get Samsung’s Latest 5G Superphone for FREE on T-Mobile, the Nation’s Largest 5G Network
Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G are all coming to the Un-carrier and new and existing customers can get one for FREE with trade-in. All three new smartphones can unlock next-level network technology that ONLY T-Mobile is delivering to customers in the U.S.: standalone 5G and 5G carrier aggregation. Samsung customers will be able to tap into the only nationwide standalone 5G network for more 5G coverage than other networks, and will be among the first to unleash 5G carrier aggregation on the Un-carrier’s nationwide 5G network — meaning better performance, more speed and more coverage for these devices. And of course, all three superphones can tap into T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G for nationwide coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for super-fast speeds.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005758/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
As the nation’s 5G coverage leader, T-Mobile isn’t stopping at best. To mark the launch of these powerful new smartphones at the Un-carrier, T-Mobile is expanding its nationwide 5G network, across nearly 1.6 million square miles with Extended Range 5G. And, T-Mobile continues to light up Ultra Capacity 5G across the U.S. — already reaching more than 1,000 cities and towns — and bringing super-fast 5G speeds to more people than anyone else!
The Un-carrier is bringing some next-level DEALS to new and existing customers:
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for FREE (or up to $800 off any other) with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device. No add a line or port-in required.
- No phone to trade? Pick up any of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G smartphones and get the second for FREE (or up to $800 off any other eligible device) with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line!
- T-Mobile for Business customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for FREE with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on Magenta Business Plus accounts and get $100 for every line activated. Head here for even more business deals!
Customers can go pre-order the new 5G smartphones right now, January 14 at 8am PT, and the devices will go on sale in T-Mobile stores on January 29.
0 Kommentare