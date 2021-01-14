 

SEGRO plc Notification of Home Member State

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 17:05  |  28   |   |   

Regulatory News:
(BOURSE:SGRO)
SEGRO plc (the Company)

Following the admission of the Company’s shares to listing and trading on Euronext Paris on 24 November 2020 and the end of the Brexit implementation period on 31 December 2020, and in accordance with Article 222-1 of the General Regulation of the French financial markets authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF), the Company hereby declares that its Home Member State for the purposes of Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 December 2004 (the Transparency Directive) is France and that it has chosen the AMF as competent authority for the oversight of its periodic information obligations.

Accordingly, shareholders of the Company must notify both the Company and the AMF whenever a shareholder, acting alone or in concert, directly or indirectly, reaches, exceeds or falls below the legal thresholds of 5 per cent, 10 per cent, 15 per cent, 20 per cent, 25 per cent, 30 per cent, 1/3, 50 per cent, 2/3, 90 per cent or 95 per cent of the equity or voting rights of the Company. The notification must be made no later than before close of trading on the fourth trading day following the day on which the relevant threshold is crossed. Further information can be found on the AMF’s website at https://www.amf-france.org/en/professionals/professional-investor/my-r ... .

The Company’s shares continue to be listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and tradable on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Accordingly, and in addition to the notification requirements set out above, shareholders should continue to comply with their disclosure and other obligations under the UK Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement is for general information purposes only and each shareholder should consult with its own advisers with respect to the consequences of the change of the Home Member State of the Company and their obligations generally as a shareholder of the Company, the shares of which are listed on both the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris.

As at the close of business on 1 January 2021, the Company’s total issued share capital comprised 1,191,578,635 ordinary shares of 10p each with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in SEGRO plc is 1,191, 578,635.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company pursuant to the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and/or the AMF as appropriate.

