The Republic of Iceland has updated the EMTN Programme
The Information Memorandum of the Republic of Iceland’s Euro Medium Term Note Programme was updated on 6 January 2021 and is available on the website of the Government Debt Management: https://www.lanamal.is/EN/investors/foreign-borrowing/description-of-t ...
