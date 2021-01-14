 

28th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Goes Virtual as Pandemic Casts a Long Shadow

The February 6, 2020 Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum began with a special presentation from Emerald’s CEO and Life Sciences research directors discussing the new COVID-19 virus that was beginning to emerge in the western world. One year later, the pervasive pandemic will make the February 4, 2021 Forum a virtual online-only event. Emerald Asset Management invites you to join us for the 28th annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum, the unofficial kick-off to the year ahead as Emerald’s team of analysts and portfolio managers will present their key investment themes and trends for 2021, focusing on these key sectors:

  • Banking & Finance
  • Consumer
  • Energy
  • Industrials
  • Life Sciences
  • Technology

Emerald’s team will be joined by noted economist Joel Naroff and senior executives from companies that exemplify the trends identified by Emerald and who will provide insights on the state of their industries and sectors.

“Our Life Sciences team gave our audience early insights into the spreading COVID-19 virus,” said Emerald CEO and Founder Joseph E. Besecker. “It’s this type of information and analysis that is so critical to investors as we begin 2021 with the pandemic still raging and political turmoil leading into the inauguration of President Biden,” he said.

The Groundhog Day Investment Forum will be held online beginning at 11:00am EST on Thursday, February 4th. Attendees can register and receive additional information at https://www.teamemerald.com/event/groundhog-day-investment-forum.

“We say that the investment year begins in earnest with our annual Forum,” said Emerald Director of Research Joseph W. Garner. “The convergence of investment professionals, joined by senior corporate leaders, will give our online audience a real-time perspective and insight into the path forward for 2021,” he said.

The first Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum was held in 1994 and has grown to become a definitive kick-off conference for investors focusing on small- and mid-cap companies. This year senior executives from several public and private companies and Emerald are scheduled to present.

The presenting companies confirmed to date include: American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC); Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI); Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO); Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI); Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT); MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI); New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE); Silvergate Capital Corp. (NYSE: SI); The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL); Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX); Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE). Additional companies may be added in the coming days.

A full list of presenting companies, seminars by Emerald’s investment professionals and registration details are available on Emerald’s website at https://www.teamemerald.com/event/groundhog-day-investment-forum.

Emerald Asset Management PA, LLC is a diversified investment management holding company that operates through its subsidiaries Emerald Advisers LLC, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, Emerald Separate Account Management LLC, Emerald Direct Lending Advisers LLC and EmStone Advisers LLC. Managing client funds since 1992, assets managed by these companies totaled approximately $6.1 billion as of December 31, 2020. “Driven by Research,” Emerald employs an intense fundamental, research-focused investment philosophy and focuses primarily on growth and value oriented equity investing and income oriented investing. Emerald and its subsidiaries maintain offices in King of Prussia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Cleveland, Ohio. Its global headquarters is located in Leola, PA.

Emerald Asset Management PA, LLC
 3175 Oregon Pike
Leola, PA 17540
717.556.8900
800.722.4123
www.TeamEmerald.com

