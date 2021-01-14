 

Freddie Mac Prices First-of-its-Kind $276 Million in Multifamily Structured Credit Risk Notes

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Multifamily Structured Credit Risk (MSCR) Notes, Series 2021-MN1. The MSCR (pronounced M-SCORE) program is designed to transfer to private investors a portion of the credit risk on eligible multifamily mortgage loans backing certain fully guaranteed securities issued by Freddie Mac, thereby reducing U.S. taxpayers’ exposure to mortgage credit risk. The approximately $276 million in MSCR Notes were priced on January 12, 2021.

The MSCR Notes are unsecured and unguaranteed mezzanine classes issued by a trust. Freddie Mac holds in its entirety the senior loss risk A-H class and the first loss B-2H class in the capital structure, along with retaining a portion of the risk in the class M-1, M-2 and B-1 tranches.

“The growth in our single pass through structure, Multifamily Mortgage Participation Certificates, has created a new opportunity to transfer credit risk,” said Robert Koontz, Senior Vice President of Multifamily Capital Markets. "The MSCR 2021-MN1 transaction is an example of Freddie Mac's dedication to engaging private capital to reduce taxpayers’ exposure to credit risk."

MSCR Notes Series 2021-MN1 Pricing:

Class Principal/Notional Amount
($mm) 		Initial Credit Enhancement Weighted Average Life
(Years) 		Benchmark Spread
(bps) 		Price
M-1 $69.143 6.00 % 5.33 30-day SOFR Average +200 $100.00
M-1H* $3.640 6.00 % Non-offered Vertical Reference Tranche
M-2 $161.334 2.50 % 9.54 30-day SOFR Average +375 $100.00
M-2H* $8.492 2.50 % Non-offered Vertical Reference Tranche
B-1 $46.095 1.50 % 11.40 30-day SOFR Average +775 $100.00
B-1H* $2.427 1.50 % Non-offered Vertical Reference Tranche
B-2H* $72.783 0 % Non-offered Reference Tranche

*Each reference tranche represents risk retained by Freddie Mac.

