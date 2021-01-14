Freddie Mac Prices First-of-its-Kind $276 Million in Multifamily Structured Credit Risk Notes

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Multifamily Structured Credit Risk (MSCR) Notes, Series 2021-MN1. The MSCR (pronounced M-SCORE) program is designed to transfer to private investors a portion of the credit risk on eligible multifamily mortgage loans backing certain fully guaranteed securities issued by Freddie Mac, thereby reducing U.S. taxpayers’ exposure to mortgage credit risk. The approximately $276 million in MSCR Notes were priced on January 12, 2021.



The MSCR Notes are unsecured and unguaranteed mezzanine classes issued by a trust. Freddie Mac holds in its entirety the senior loss risk A-H class and the first loss B-2H class in the capital structure, along with retaining a portion of the risk in the class M-1, M-2 and B-1 tranches.