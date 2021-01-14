Freddie Mac Prices First-of-its-Kind $276 Million in Multifamily Structured Credit Risk Notes
MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Multifamily
Structured Credit Risk (MSCR) Notes, Series 2021-MN1. The MSCR (pronounced M-SCORE) program is designed to transfer to private investors a portion of the credit risk on eligible multifamily
mortgage loans backing certain fully guaranteed securities issued by Freddie Mac, thereby reducing U.S. taxpayers’ exposure to mortgage credit risk. The approximately $276 million in MSCR Notes were priced on January 12, 2021.
The MSCR Notes are unsecured and unguaranteed mezzanine classes issued by a trust. Freddie Mac holds in its entirety the senior loss risk A-H class and the first loss B-2H class in the capital structure, along with retaining a portion of the risk in the class M-1, M-2 and B-1 tranches.
“The growth in our single pass through structure, Multifamily Mortgage Participation Certificates, has created a new opportunity to transfer credit risk,” said Robert Koontz, Senior Vice President of Multifamily Capital Markets. "The MSCR 2021-MN1 transaction is an example of Freddie Mac's dedication to engaging private capital to reduce taxpayers’ exposure to credit risk."
MSCR Notes Series 2021-MN1 Pricing:
|Class
|
Principal/Notional Amount
($mm)
|Initial Credit Enhancement
|
Weighted Average Life
(Years)
|Benchmark
|
Spread
(bps)
|Price
|M-1
|$69.143
|6.00
|%
|5.33
|30-day SOFR Average
|+200
|$100.00
|M-1H*
|$3.640
|6.00
|%
|Non-offered Vertical Reference Tranche
|M-2
|$161.334
|2.50
|%
|9.54
|30-day SOFR Average
|+375
|$100.00
|M-2H*
|$8.492
|2.50
|%
|Non-offered Vertical Reference Tranche
|B-1
|$46.095
|1.50
|%
|11.40
|30-day SOFR Average
|+775
|$100.00
|B-1H*
|$2.427
|1.50
|%
|Non-offered Vertical Reference Tranche
|B-2H*
|$72.783
|0
|%
|Non-offered Reference Tranche
*Each reference tranche represents risk retained by Freddie Mac.
