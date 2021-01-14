ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Erneut Rekorde - Bericht über Biden-Programm stützt
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Dem Dow Jones Industrial hat am Donnerstag ein moderater Kursanstieg für einen Rekordwert ausgereicht. Zuletzt notierte der US-Leitindex 0,42 Prozent im Plus bei 31 190,44 Punkten.
Auch der Technologieindex Nasdaq Composite erreichte ein Rekordhoch, während die anderen wichtigen US-Aktienindizes dicht unterhalb ihrer Bestmarken lauerten. Für den marktbreiten S&P 500 ging es um 0,27 Prozent auf 3820,27 Zähler bergauf und der technologielastige Nasdaq 100 gewann 0,38 Prozent auf 13 023,07 Punkte.
Als Kurstreiber sahen Marktbeobachter einen Medienbericht, wonach der designierte US-Präsident Joe Biden billionenschwere Corona-Hilfen plant. Allerdings bremsten die überraschend stark gestiegenen wöchentlichen Erstanträge auf US-Arbeitslosenhilfe die Kaufbereitschaft.
Berater Bidens hätten Mitgliedern des Kongresses mitgeteilt, dass sich die Staatshilfen im Kampf gegen die wirtschaftlichen Folgen der Corona-Krise auf rund zwei Billionen US-Dollar belaufen dürften, berichtete der TV-Sender CNN unter Berufung auf mit der Sache vertraute Personen. Biden werde die Details des Plans noch an diesem Donnerstag bekanntgeben, hieß es weiter.
Derweil verschärfte die hohe Zahl von Corona-Neuinfektionen in den USA die Lage auf dem Arbeitsmarkt: In der vergangenen Woche stieg die Zahl der wöchentlichen Erstanträge auf Arbeitslosenhilfe deutlich stärker als erwartet auf den höchsten Stand seit August vergangenen Jahres.
Unter den Einzelwerten stach Blackrock negativ heraus: Obwohl der Finanzgigant für das verwaltete Vermögen im Schlussquartal 2020 einen Rekordwert berichtete, sackten die vorbörslich noch freundlichen Aktien um fast dreieinhalb Prozent ab. Vorausgegangen war allerdings eine fast zweiwöchige Rekordrally - nun machten offenbar etliche Anleger Kasse.
Ähnlich sah es bei den Aktien von Snap aus, die mit einem Minus von gut zweieinhalb Prozent an die gestrigen Gewinnmitnahmen anknüpften - begünstigt offenbar durch die Nachricht, dass der Betreiber der Video- und Kurznachrichten-App Snapchat den Account des scheidenden US-Präsidenten Donald Trump gesperrt hat. Damit folgte Snap dem Beispiel anderer Online-Netzwerke wie Twitter und Facebook.
Derweil schossen die Anteilscheine von Acacia Communications um fast ein Drittel auf knapp 114 Dollar hoch. Sie profitierten davon, dass sich der Glasfasertechnologie-Anbieter endlich mit dem Netzwerkspezialisten Cisco auf einen Übernahmepreis geeinigt hat: Mit einer Offerte von 115 US-Dollar je Aktie, die Acacia mit insgesamt rund 4,5 Milliarden Dollar bewertet, konnte Cisco die Acacia-Verantwortlichen überzeugen. Cisco hatte seine Übernahmepläne bereits im Sommer 2019 publik gemacht. Die Cisco-Papiere gewannen am Donnerstag 0,3 Prozent.
Die Aktien von Delta Air Lines gewannen rund drei Prozent, obwohl die Fluggesellschaft für das vergangene Jahr einen zweistelligen Milliardenverlust bekannt gab. Für Analysten kam diese Entwicklung indes nicht überraschend, und das Unternehmen zeigte sich mit Blick auf 2021 optimistisch. Die Aktien anderer US-Airlines legten am Donnerstag teils noch deutlicher zu.
Bei Beyond Meat konnten sich die Anteilseigner über eine weitere Kurserholung freuen: Die Titel des Fleischersatz-Herstellers zogen dank einer Kooperationsvereinbarung mit dem Systemgastronomiekonzern Yum Brands, zu dem unter anderem die Restaurantketten KFC, Pizza Hut und Taco Bell gehören, um über sieben Prozent an und konnten damit die Kursdelle seit Ende Dezember wieder ausbügeln. Die Yum-Aktien gewannen mehr als zwei Prozent./gl/he
