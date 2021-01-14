NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Dem Dow Jones Industrial hat am Donnerstag ein moderater Kursanstieg für einen Rekordwert ausgereicht. Zuletzt notierte der US-Leitindex 0,42 Prozent im Plus bei 31 190,44 Punkten.

Auch der Technologieindex Nasdaq Composite erreichte ein Rekordhoch, während die anderen wichtigen US-Aktienindizes dicht unterhalb ihrer Bestmarken lauerten. Für den marktbreiten S&P 500 ging es um 0,27 Prozent auf 3820,27 Zähler bergauf und der technologielastige Nasdaq 100 gewann 0,38 Prozent auf 13 023,07 Punkte.