ASMALLWORLD AG becomes a member of Marriott International STARS and Luminous preferred travel agency programs

Zurich, 14.01.2021 - Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced that it will become a member of Marriott International STARS and Luminous Programs. The programs will allow ASMALLWORLD to offer its customers additional perks when booking stays at participating Marriott International hotels online with the ASMALLWORLD Collection or with ASMALLWORLD Private, the company's bespoke travel curation service.

Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced that it will become a member of Marriot International STARS and Luminous Programs. Both programs are only open by invitation for a select few travel agencies which have been pre-approved by Marriott International.

Being part of these programs will allow the ASMALLWORLD Collection to expand the number of hotels which customers can book online, while also offering them additional perks when staying at participating Marriott International hotels.

Hotels can be booked online via the ASMALLWORLD Collection (www.asmallworldcollection.com) or with a travel designer via ASMALLWORLD Private (www.asmallworldprivate.com).

Marriott International STARS and Luminous - preferred travel agency programs with many perks

Marriott International STARS and Luminous are preferred travel agency programs which are "by invitation only" for travel agencies pre-selected by Marriott. Both programs allow participating travel agencies to offer their customers additional perks when staying at participating hotels.

Perks include complimentary room upgrades, early check-in, late check-out, complimentary daily breakfast and/or hotel credit during the stay.

STARS Program includes participating hotels from The Ritz Carlton, St Regis, The Luxury Collection, Bvlgari, Ritz-Carlton Reserve & Edition and Luminous Program includes participating hotels from W Hotels, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Westin, Le Meridien, Renaissance and Tribute Portfolio.

