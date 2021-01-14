 

Median Technologies Records a 51 % Increase of Its 2020 Annual Revenue (Unaudited Figures)

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) (ALMDT) today announces strong business activity for the full year 2020 (unaudited figures). In 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic and global health crisis, the company continued to grow at a sustained pace while increasing its headcount of 33 % globally (141 employees as of December 31, 2020 against 106 one year prior) to sustain its development.

A record year for the iCRO

2020 has been a record year for the iCRO business unit, which provides imaging solutions and services for oncology clinical trials. As of December 31, 2020, annual revenue reached €13.5 million, a 51 % increase compared to 2019 revenue (€9 million). As was the case last year, the company again experienced a steady increase in its quarterly revenues all along 2020, making Q4, 2020 the 9th quarter in a row with revenue increase (+ 18 % as compared to Q3, 2020). In Q4, 2020, revenue reached €4.1 million, a 56 % increase compared to revenue in Q4, 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, the company’s order backlog was €51.7 million, a 35 % increase over a one-year period (€38.3 million as of December 31, 2019).

Considering the company’s performance, as of December 31st, 2020, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were €16.3 million, compared to €19.4 million as of June 30th, 2020. As a reminder, Median’s cash was strengthened in April 2020, when the company received the first disbursement of the European Investment Bank loan (€15 million over a €35 million loan). Over 2020, the company cash burn rate was €0.64 million per month in average, dropping from €0.77 million per month over the first semester down to €0.52 million per month during the second semester. During 2020, Median continued its investments for the iBiopsy platform development.

iBiopsy: first clinical results validating Median’s technology

In 2020, Median pursued its Research and Development activities for iBiopsy and demonstrated the relevance of iBiopsy technology in a first series of promising clinical results.

iBiopsy is based on the most advanced technologies in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, benefiting from Median’s expertise in Data Science and medical image processing. iBiopsy targets the development of non-invasive image-based diagnosis tests and solutions to be used in several indications for which there are unmet needs regarding early diagnosis, prognosis and treatment selection in the context of precision medicine.

