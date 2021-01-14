 

THERADIAG Signs a Contract to Supply ORGENTEC With Quality Control Reagents Called Alegria Check

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, today announces that it has signed an partnership contract with ORGENTEC, a German company that is a leader on the global autoimmunity market, to provide it with quality control reagents called Alegria Check.

Medical analysis laboratories are having to comply with increasingly stringent regulatory requirements in terms of quality control. Theradiag has developed expertise in quality control products over many years. To meet these growing demands, Theradiag will manufacture and supply ORGENTEC, from 2021 and for at least the next three years, with multiparametric quality controls enabling the Alegria system’s performances to be monitored. Alegria is a fully automatic analytical instrument developed by ORGENTEC for the diagnosis of autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. There are 7 Alegria Check control kits that verify the results of 15 autoimmune parameters available on the instrument.

Theradiag CEO Bertrand de Castelnau said:We are very proud to announce this partnership with ORGENTEC, a top-tier German company and leader on its market. This contract rewards our R&D investments and our innovation efforts that we have maintained in recent months despite the uncertain public health and economic context. I would like to thank my teams whose efforts have led to this partnership success”.

Financial calendar:

- FY 2020 revenue, February 1, 2021, before market opening
- FY 2020 results, March 22, 2021, before market opening
- Annual General Meeting, May 6, 2021

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered “theranostics” testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, theranostics aims to help clinicians set up “customized treatment” for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2019, the Company posted revenue of €9.6 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

About ORGENTEC

Headquartered in Mainz, Germany, ORGENTEC Diagnostika offers one of the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of Autoimmune and specialty Infectious Disease diagnostics. Alegria, the automated instrument for autoimmune and infectious disease serology, enabling labs to complete multiple assays and deliver faster results using the unique Monotest format. With direct to customer channel in Germany Austria, Hungary and France, as well as an established global network of distribution partners, ORGENTEC’s products are benefitting patients in over 100 countries around the world.

For further information, please go to the company’s website: https://www.orgentec.com/en/

Disclaimer

