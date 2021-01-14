Teleperformance named Great Place to Work in Indonesia

This achievement is particularly significant with the world still engulfed in the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused significant worldwide employment challenges and disruptions.

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its Indonesia operations received its very first Great Place to Work (GPTW) certification after a comprehensive third party audit and workforce review by GPTW Institute. Highlights include very strong scores across all measurement categories and especially in overall trust, fairness, respect and pride. In addition to work from home, Teleperformance hosts operations in 6 facilities and client sites in Jakarta, Semarang and Yogyakarta.

Holly Petroff, Global Executive Vice President, GPTW, said: “Teleperformance Indonesia’s Great Place to Work's first certification is really noteworthy as 2020 was an especially difficult year globally for both employees and employers due to Covid 19. To achieve this recognition, which is based in large part on their own employees' feedback, under these conditions is outstanding. We are very happy to recognize Teleperformance in In Indonesia as a Great Place to Work Certified company.”

Michael Wullur, CEO, Teleperformance Indonesia, commented: “We are very proud and thrilled for achieving our first GPTW certification. This recognition is a strong statement to our Indonesia team and a really great way to kick-start our 2021. The best part about achieving this certification is it shows we are on the right track in earning the trust of our team members by our ongoing commitment to our employees to be a great organization. My appreciation goes to all of our amazing team members and the fantastic teamwork they have shown, especially during this very difficult moment of the pandemic.”

With a top global priority of employee well-being, 28 separate Teleperformance country operations including Indonesia are currently independently recognized as top employers by third party evaluators: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Greece, Germany, India, Indonesia, Kosovo, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States of America. This represents more than 85% of the worldwide Teleperformance workforce.