 

Poxel Regains Imeglimin Rights From Metavant

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that, as part of the previously communicated decision by Metavant not to advance Imeglimin into a Phase 3 program for strategic reasons, its partnership agreement with Metavant will be terminated, effective January 31, 2021. Metavant will return all rights to Imeglimin to Poxel, as well as all data, materials, and information, including FDA regulatory filings, related to the program. Metavant is not entitled to any payment from Poxel as part of the return of the program.

“We remain convinced of Imeglimin’s value as an innovative new drug for type 2 diabetes. A New Drug Application in Japan (J-NDA) is currently advancing through regulatory review with our partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, and a target product launch is anticipated in fiscal year 20211. Moving forward, we are considering various options to advance Imeglimin in the US, Europe and other countries not covered by our agreement with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and we are looking forward to updating the market on our progress. In the meantime, we continue to remain focused on the further development of our metabolic disease pipeline,” said Thomas Kuhn, CEO of Poxel.

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a dynamic biopharmaceutical company that uses its extensive expertise in developing innovative drugs for metabolic diseases, with a focus on type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In its mid-to-late-stage pipeline, the Company is currently advancing three drug candidates as well as earlier-stage opportunities. Imeglimin, Poxel’s first-in-class lead product, targets mitochondrial dysfunction. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other Southeast Asian countries. A Japanese new drug application (J-NDA) is under review by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) to request approval for the manufacturing and marketing of Imeglimin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. After successfully completing a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of NASH, which met its primary endpoint and study objectives, for PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, Poxel plans to initiate a Phase 2b program in the second half of 2021. PXL770 could also have the potential to treat additional metabolic diseases. PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone), a MPC inhibitor, is in a streamlined Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NASH. Poxel also has additional earlier-stage programs from its AMPK activator and deuterated TZD platforms targeting chronic and rare metabolic diseases. The Company intends to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com.

