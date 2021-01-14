Poxel Regains Imeglimin Rights From Metavant

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that, as part of the previously communicated decision by Metavant not to advance Imeglimin into a Phase 3 program for strategic reasons, its partnership agreement with Metavant will be terminated, effective January 31, 2021. Metavant will return all rights to Imeglimin to Poxel, as well as all data, materials, and information, including FDA regulatory filings, related to the program. Metavant is not entitled to any payment from Poxel as part of the return of the program.

“We remain convinced of Imeglimin’s value as an innovative new drug for type 2 diabetes. A New Drug Application in Japan (J-NDA) is currently advancing through regulatory review with our partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, and a target product launch is anticipated in fiscal year 20211. Moving forward, we are considering various options to advance Imeglimin in the US, Europe and other countries not covered by our agreement with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and we are looking forward to updating the market on our progress. In the meantime, we continue to remain focused on the further development of our metabolic disease pipeline,” said Thomas Kuhn, CEO of Poxel.