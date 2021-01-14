 

Issue of Equity

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
(the “Company”)
14 January 2021
Allotment of Shares

The Board announced on 2 September 2020 that the Company had published a prospectus in relation to an offer for subscription of ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Ordinary Shares"), to raise up to £20,000,000 (the "Offer"). The Board announced a   Supplementary Prospectus on 8 January 2021. The Company has today allotted 5,880,827 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer.

The offer price at which 5,880,696 Ordinary Shares were allotted was 90.07p per Ordinary Share, which was calculated, in accordance with the terms of the Offer, by reference to the Ex-Dividend net asset value of an Ordinary Share in the Company on 8 January 2021 (as announced on 12 January 2021, being the last published net asset value per Ordinary Share) divided by 0.965 (to allow for the costs of the Offer).

The Company also allotted 131 Ordinary Shares at an issue price of 76.33p per Ordinary Share to correct a clerical error in the allotment that took place on 9 October 2020. The issue price of 76.33p is based on the prevailing Ex-dividend net asset value of an Ordinary Share as at 9 October 2020, being 73.66p, divided by 0.965 (to allow for the costs of the Offer).

Following this allotment, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 220,952,380 with each Ordinary Share carrying one vote each.  Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 220,952,380. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Application will shortly be made for the Ordinary Shares so allotted to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities, and dealings are expected to commence on or around the 20 January 2021. Definitive documents of title are expected to be despatched within 15 business days of allotment.

Terms defined in the Prospectus have the same meaning where used in this announcement

For further information please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited
Company Secretary
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
01481 733908


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



