Polaris Unveils New 2021 RANGER and Sportsman Limited-Edition Models
Polaris Off Road, the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, today introduced three new limited-edition models, including two hunt-focused RANGER models and an exclusive Sportsman ATV. The 2021 RANGER XP 1000 Big Game Edition and RANGER XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition are purpose-built for avid hunters, delivering more capability and strength to haul gear to, and game from, hard-to-reach hunting locations. For thrill-seeking ATV riders looking for a machine that’s sure to stand out on the trail, the 2021 Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail Edition pairs class-leading performance with show-stopping looks.
“For decades, we have pushed the industry forward by putting the rider at the center of product innovation, and our new limited-edition models are just the latest example,” said Steven Menneto, President of Polaris Off Road. “Many of our riders are avid big game and waterfowl hunters operating in highly-demanding environments, so we built the RANGER XP 1000 Big Game and Waterfowl editions with added strength and capability to provide the ultimate advantage for their specific hunting needs. For our ATV riders looking for an elevated experience out on the trails, we gave the Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail Edition next-level performance and exclusive styling.”
The new RANGER and Sportsman limited editions are loaded with upgraded features, all designed to meet specific needs of riders that require more from their off-road vehicle. From big game and waterfowl hunters to avid trail riders, these new models are specifically designed to elevate the off-road lifestyle.
Polaris RANGER
2021 RANGER XP 1000 Big Game Edition - Starting at $20,199 U.S. MSRP
2021 RANGER CREW XP 1000 Big Game Edition - Starting at $21,599 U.S. MSRP
2021 RANGER XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition - Starting at $20,199 U.S. MSRP
2021 RANGER CREW XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition - Starting at $21,599 U.S. MSRP
Polaris RANGER has been the top choice of hunters for more than a decade. Today, the No.1-selling utility side-by-side has demonstrated its commitment to hunt enthusiasts with the introduction of new, limited-edition models that are purpose-built for big game and waterfowl hunting environments. Available in 3-seat and CREW models, the RANGER XP 1000 Big Game Edition and RANGER XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition are factory-equipped to take on the toughest terrain, even when loaded with gear and game. Both are packed with premium features to elevate the hunt, from exclusive camo patterns to high-output LED headlights. For a more customized experience, Polaris offers the largest assortment of hunt-inspired accessories, including accessory collections curated by renowned hunters Lee and Tiffany Lakosky and Tony Vandemore specifically for big game and waterfowl hunt applications.
0 Kommentare