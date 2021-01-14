Polaris Takes Trail Riding to the Next Level with the New RZR Trail Lineup

In 2007, Polaris started a recreation sport side-by-side market with the launch of the Polaris RANGER RZR 800. Since then, Polaris has led the way in trail performance and remained the market leader of the trail segment. With the all-new RZR Trail lineup, Polaris demonstrates that its commitment to innovation and meeting the needs of riders is stronger than ever.

Polaris Off-Road is proud to announce the next evolution in trail adventure with the 2021 RZR Trail and Trail S lineup. Offering all-new styling, leading trail capability, improved rider comfort and unmatched off-road technology in both the 50” RZR Trail and 60” RZR Trail S models, Polaris has made the industry’s undisputed leader in trail riding even better.

“The RZR Trail was already an incredible, purpose-built machine, however, with the feedback of our owners we’ve refined and elevated the experience, with an emphasis on comfort and ergonomics,” said Steven Menneto, President of Polaris Off-Road. “The RZR Trail and Trail S lineup offer an unmatched combination of trail agility and advanced technology to give customers more value for a better ride experience.”

The RZR Trail and Trail S models feature all-new styling and have a narrow stance and the shortest wheelbase, making it easier for riders to maneuver on twisting trails and windy routes. Pair that with class-leading power-to-weight, turning radius and fast engaging all-wheel drive, riders will be able to quickly accelerate between corners and choose their line around obstacles for the most agile trail ride ever.

On top of designing one of the most capable trail vehicles, Polaris Off-Road has further refined rider comfort with a new adjustable steering wheel position that repositions rider posture to have shoulders comfortably back against the seat. Keep trail debris out of the cab with new, sturdy full doors and receive more rear coverage from the factory with the new wrap-around roll cage. Add best-in-class suspension travel and ground clearance to soak up the bumps for a plush ride, and RZR Trail and Trail S make the last mile feel as comfortable as the first.

To further elevate the ride experience, Polaris is now offering the most advanced off-road technology to the trail segment. Ride Command is an integrated, seven-inch glove-touch display that offers access to features like maps to help discover new trails, GPS to support navigation and Group Ride so your crew can stay connected and out of each other’s dust. RZR Trail and Trail S also offer the first-ever factory audio from Rockford Fosgate for this segment, allowing riders to easily share and enjoy music on the trail. To keep the ride going, the new LED headlights and accent lights will light up the trail even after the sun sets.