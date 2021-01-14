 

Polaris Takes Trail Riding to the Next Level with the New RZR Trail Lineup

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 18:01  |  62   |   |   

Polaris Off-Road is proud to announce the next evolution in trail adventure with the 2021 RZR Trail and Trail S lineup. Offering all-new styling, leading trail capability, improved rider comfort and unmatched off-road technology in both the 50” RZR Trail and 60” RZR Trail S models, Polaris has made the industry’s undisputed leader in trail riding even better.

In 2007, Polaris started a recreation sport side-by-side market with the launch of the Polaris RANGER RZR 800. Since then, Polaris has led the way in trail performance and remained the market leader of the trail segment. With the all-new RZR Trail lineup, Polaris demonstrates that its commitment to innovation and meeting the needs of riders is stronger than ever.

“The RZR Trail was already an incredible, purpose-built machine, however, with the feedback of our owners we’ve refined and elevated the experience, with an emphasis on comfort and ergonomics,” said Steven Menneto, President of Polaris Off-Road. “The RZR Trail and Trail S lineup offer an unmatched combination of trail agility and advanced technology to give customers more value for a better ride experience.”

The RZR Trail and Trail S models feature all-new styling and have a narrow stance and the shortest wheelbase, making it easier for riders to maneuver on twisting trails and windy routes. Pair that with class-leading power-to-weight, turning radius and fast engaging all-wheel drive, riders will be able to quickly accelerate between corners and choose their line around obstacles for the most agile trail ride ever.

On top of designing one of the most capable trail vehicles, Polaris Off-Road has further refined rider comfort with a new adjustable steering wheel position that repositions rider posture to have shoulders comfortably back against the seat. Keep trail debris out of the cab with new, sturdy full doors and receive more rear coverage from the factory with the new wrap-around roll cage. Add best-in-class suspension travel and ground clearance to soak up the bumps for a plush ride, and RZR Trail and Trail S make the last mile feel as comfortable as the first.

To further elevate the ride experience, Polaris is now offering the most advanced off-road technology to the trail segment. Ride Command is an integrated, seven-inch glove-touch display that offers access to features like maps to help discover new trails, GPS to support navigation and Group Ride so your crew can stay connected and out of each other’s dust. RZR Trail and Trail S also offer the first-ever factory audio from Rockford Fosgate for this segment, allowing riders to easily share and enjoy music on the trail. To keep the ride going, the new LED headlights and accent lights will light up the trail even after the sun sets.

Seite 1 von 3
Polaris Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Polaris Takes Trail Riding to the Next Level with the New RZR Trail Lineup Polaris Off-Road is proud to announce the next evolution in trail adventure with the 2021 RZR Trail and Trail S lineup. Offering all-new styling, leading trail capability, improved rider comfort and unmatched off-road technology in both the 50” RZR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
BlackRock Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings
Availability of a Prospectus Relating to Certain Issuances Provided for by the Draft Safeguard Plan ...
China National Medical Products Administration Approves Tislelizumab in Combination with ...
Vontier Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Remaining Shares of Common Stock Held by ...
Lemonade Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Summit Wireless Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $1.0 Million in the Q4 2020; ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:06 Uhr
Polaris Unveils New 2021 RANGER and Sportsman Limited-Edition Models
06.01.21
Casey Currie Joins Polaris for 2021 and Beyond
28.12.20
Polaris Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast
22.12.20
Polaris Appoints Michael Speetzen as Interim CEO
17.12.20
Polaris Reveals Time and Platform for Zac Brown Band Livestream Performance Benefiting Veterans

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
3
Polaris Introduces Industry-Leading Service Program to Make Powersports Ownership Easier, More Conve