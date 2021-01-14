 

Transgene Appoints Gaëlle Stadtler as Director of Human Resources

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 18:00  |  21   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces the appointment of Gaëlle Stadtler as Director of Human Resources. Gaëlle is joining the Executive Committee and will directly report to Hedi Ben Brahim, Chairman and CEO of Transgene.

Commenting on this appointment, Hedi Ben Brahim said: “Given therapeutic innovation is a globally competitive endeavor, it is critical that Transgene continues to have access to highly skilled and committed employees capable of designing novel immunotherapies that can significantly improve the treatment of solid tumors. In her new role as Director of Human Resources, Gaëlle Stadtler’s mission is to continue developing the skills of our 150 employees, to attract and retain talent and to support an innovative corporate culture that is central to our success.

Transgene’s Management Committee is comprised of the following members:

- Hedi Ben Brahim, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO);
- Éric Quéméneur, Executive Vice-President, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO);
- Christophe Ancel, Vice-President Pharmaceutical Operations & Qualified Pharmacist;
- Maud Brandely-Talbot, Vice-President Medical Affairs, Chief Medical Affairs (CMO);
- Jean-Philippe Del, Vice-President Chief Finance Officer (CFO);
- Thibaut du Fayet, Vice-President Corporate Development;
- John Felitti, Vice-President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary;
- Gaëlle Stadtler, Vice-President Human Resources Director.

BIOGRAPHY
 Gaëlle Stadtler joined Transgene as Head of Human Resources and Internal Communications in 2018. Between 2011 and 2017, Gaëlle held the positions of Human Resources Manager at Sensient Flavors, and HR Generalist at L&L Products. She started her career at Mars Inc. as a Talent and Learning & Developement Coordinator. Gaëlle holds a master’s degree in Management from Skema Business School Lille and a Master 2 HR from EM Strasbourg.

About Transgene
 Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.
The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of two therapeutic vaccines (TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, and TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac platform) as well as two oncolytic viruses (TG6002 for the treatment of solid tumors, and BT-001, the first oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO platform).
With Transgene’s myvac platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.
With its proprietary platform Invir.IO, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses. Transgene has an ongoing Invir.IO collaboration with AstraZeneca.
Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr.
Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

Disclaimer
 This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company’s activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities’ agreement with development phases, and development. The Company’s ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company’s actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”) section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene’s website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Transgene Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transgene Appoints Gaëlle Stadtler as Director of Human Resources Regulatory News: Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces the appointment of Gaëlle Stadtler as Director of Human Resources. Gaëlle is joining the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
BlackRock Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings
Availability of a Prospectus Relating to Certain Issuances Provided for by the Draft Safeguard Plan ...
China National Medical Products Administration Approves Tislelizumab in Combination with ...
Vontier Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Remaining Shares of Common Stock Held by ...
Lemonade Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Summit Wireless Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $1.0 Million in the Q4 2020; ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Report on the Transgene Liquidity Contract with Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of December 31, 2020
21.12.20
Transgene and BioInvent Receive CTA Approval for Phase 1/2a Trial of Oncolytic Virus BT-001 in Solid Tumors
17.12.20
Transgene Announces Financial Calendar for 2021
16.12.20
Transgene Announces Investor Meetings for January 2021