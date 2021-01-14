 

Broadcom BCM4389 Powers the World’s First Wi-Fi 6E Smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra delivers unprecedented multi-gigabit, low-latency Wi-Fi leveraging the 6 GHz band

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced that the BCM4389 chip enables the world’s first Wi-Fi 6E phone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The BCM4389 combines the benefits of the sixth generation of Wi-Fi with the pristine 6 GHz band to power the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Wi-Fi speeds over 2 Gbps. The chip also has a unique multi-radio Bluetooth 5 architecture that supports a premium audio experience with Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, and Tri-Band Simultaneous (TBS) connectivity that improves Wi-Fi and Bluetooth performance and battery utilization.  

Wi-Fi 6E, the latest generation of Wi-Fi, delivers multi-gigabit speeds and millisecond latencies by operating in the 6 GHz band. Countries, including the United States and South Korea, have tripled the available Wi-Fi spectrum by opening up 1.2 GHz of spectrum in the 6 GHz band for unlicensed use. This expansion creates seven additional 160 MHz channels for the BCM4389, unlocking the value of Wi-Fi 6E for remote work, education, telemedicine, and gaming. For more information on Wi-Fi 6E, please visit https://www.broadcom.com/info/wifi6e.

The Broadcom BCM4389 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra bring additional benefits to consumers worldwide. The chip delivers multi-gigabit Wi-Fi 6 performance in the existing 5 GHz band with 160 MHz capabilities. It also builds on the success of Broadcom’s Wi-Fi 6 solutions, and instantly benefits from the ecosystem of 400 million Wi-Fi 6 Broadcom-enabled phones, PC, tablets, routers, enterprise access points, and carrier gateways around the world. 

The BCM4389 was the world’s first Wi-Fi chip authorized by the FCC to operate in the 6 GHz band. It is also in the first wave of devices certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance for Wi-Fi 6E operation. In addition to Wi-Fi 6E, Broadcom BCM4389’s TBS connectivity architecture brings better Wi-Fi QoS, more precise indoor location accuracy and five times better battery utilization compared to current flagship connectivity solutions. Its multi-radio Bluetooth 5 architecture creates robust links to audio headsets even in heavily congested locations like subway stations. 

