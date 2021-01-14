 

For an Immaculate Build That Keeps its Cool – CORSAIR Launches Versatile 5000 Series of Mid-Tower Cases

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced a new series of mid-tower ATX cases to suit nearly any build: the CORSAIR 5000D, 5000D AIRFLOW, and the iCUE 5000X RGB. Every 5000 Series case offers simple and tidy cable management thanks to the CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system, terrific cooling from included fans featuring CORSAIR AirGuide technology, and a spacious interior that fits multiple radiators, including two 360mm simultaneously. Between the understated styling of the 5000D, the optimized airflow of the 5000D AIRFLOW, and the eye-catching RGB lighting behind four beautiful tempered glass panels of the 5000X RGB, the 5000 Series has a case to meet any builder’s priorities.

Debuting in the recently launched 4000 Series, the CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system has proven to be a hit with PC builders looking to minimize the hassle of cable routing while still achieving a clean, professional look for their system. The 5000 Series takes RapidRoute even further, with a concealed cutout, wide enough to fit all major connectors to your motherboard, and multiple removable routing channels through which you can run all your cables out of sight. With a generous 25mm of cable routing depth behind the motherboard, and a magnetic door behind which to hide your cabling, it’s exceptionally easy to build a top-tier PC that also looks the part.

The 5000D and 5000D AIRFLOW include two 120mm fans with CORSAIR AirGuide technology, built with anti-vortex vanes that concentrate airflow for enhanced cooling directed towards your PC’s hottest components. The 5000X RGB goes a step further with three included SP120 RGB ELITE AirGuide fans equipped with eight individually addressable RGB LEDs each, controlled by an included iCUE Lighting Node CORE controller and CORSAIR iCUE software.

The spacious interior of all three cases offers great cooling potential, with room for up to 10x 120mm or 4x 140mm cooling fans. A specialized motherboard tray with customizable fan mounts enables you to install an additional 360mm radiator into the side of a 5000 Series case to bolster your cooling. With room for up to 4x 2.5in SSDs and 2x 3.5in HDDs, along with a host of front panel I/O connections including a USB 3.1 Type-C port and 2x USB 3.0 ports, the 5000 Series has all of your needs covered.

