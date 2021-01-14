 

2020 REVENUE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 18:00  |  50   |   |   

 

Press release                                                                                Ecully, 14 January 2021 – 6 p.m.

 

2020 revenue
Confirmed upturn in activity for the 4th quarter of 2020
Good performance in Asia: +19%

In thousands of euros 2020* 2019 Percent change
HY1 revenue 1 426 2 623 -45%
Q3 revenue 886 1 267 -31%
Q4 revenue 1 068 1 128 -5%
Revenue over last 9 months 3 380 5 018 -33%

  * Figures not audited

Spineway, specialized in innovative implants for the treatment of disorders of the spinal column (spine), showed a sharp increase in sales for the month of December 2020 (+30% compared with December 2019), allowing it to post revenue of €1 068K for the fourth quarter, up 21% compared with the third quarter of 2020. This positive dynamism brough the Group’s annual revenue to €3 380K and decreased the gap with 2019 (-33%) for a year that was deeply affected by the COVID crisis.

Sales in Latin America, an area particularly hard-hit by the health crisis, continued to be impacted by the restrictions in place due to the pandemic and the poor performances of Colombia, Mexico and especially Peru, whose planned growth in 2020 is now expected for 2021. Nevertheless, the main client in the area (Brazil) managed to maintain his activity level and remained remarkably stable (drop in activity limited to 1% compared with 2019). Moreover, activity for the area as a whole improved during the fourth quarter compared with the two previous quarters and posted a measured decline of 23% compared with 2019. Annual revenue for Latin America thus amounted to €1 494K at the end of 2020 (-42%) and represents 44% of the total revenue.

Seite 1 von 2
Spineway Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

2020 REVENUE   Press release                                                                                Ecully, 14 January 2021 – 6 p.m.   2020 revenueConfirmed upturn in activity for the 4th quarter of 2020Good performance in Asia: +19% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
QMX Gold Intersects 196.6m at 1.78 g/t Au Including 5.45 g/t Au Over 33.5m In-Pit at Bonnefond
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Sotagliflozin in Heart Failure
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Bitfarms Announces Resignation of Officer and Director
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
2021 Financial communication calendar
23.12.20
Financing to support Spineway development strategy
22.12.20
A quality partnership with a new regulatory and notified body