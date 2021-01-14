2020 revenue

Confirmed upturn in activity for the 4th quarter of 2020

Good performance in Asia: +19%

In thousands of euros 2020* 2019 Percent change HY1 revenue 1 426 2 623 -45% Q3 revenue 886 1 267 -31% Q4 revenue 1 068 1 128 -5% Revenue over last 9 months 3 380 5 018 -33%

* Figures not audited

Spineway, specialized in innovative implants for the treatment of disorders of the spinal column (spine), showed a sharp increase in sales for the month of December 2020 (+30% compared with December 2019), allowing it to post revenue of €1 068K for the fourth quarter, up 21% compared with the third quarter of 2020. This positive dynamism brough the Group’s annual revenue to €3 380K and decreased the gap with 2019 (-33%) for a year that was deeply affected by the COVID crisis.

Sales in Latin America, an area particularly hard-hit by the health crisis, continued to be impacted by the restrictions in place due to the pandemic and the poor performances of Colombia, Mexico and especially Peru, whose planned growth in 2020 is now expected for 2021. Nevertheless, the main client in the area (Brazil) managed to maintain his activity level and remained remarkably stable (drop in activity limited to 1% compared with 2019). Moreover, activity for the area as a whole improved during the fourth quarter compared with the two previous quarters and posted a measured decline of 23% compared with 2019. Annual revenue for Latin America thus amounted to €1 494K at the end of 2020 (-42%) and represents 44% of the total revenue.