 

Global Data Consortium Partners with Boku to Bring Mobile Network Data to Compliant Customer Onboarding

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boku Inc., (AIM: BOKU), the world's leading provider of mobile payment and identity solutions, and Global Data Consortium (GDC), the industry leader in electronic identity verification, announced a new partnership today to streamline AML and KYC compliant customer onboarding for billions of consumers.

The agreement integrates Boku’s mobile identity matching product into the GDC platform to verify consumers’ name, address, date of birth and mobile phone number as part of Know Your Customer (KYC) onboarding. Boku’s mobile network data is a unique addition that will fortify the electronic identity verification process at the time of account creation.

The enhanced product enables businesses to ensure new customer accounts are created in compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations and other compliance use cases without requiring the use of more expensive or cumbersome processes. Businesses can now feel confident that in addition to meeting compliance requirements, fraudsters will now face more roadblocks than ever before stealing or disrupting business for legitimate users.

William Spruill, CEO of Global Data Consortiumcommented, “GDC prides itself on its depth, breadth, and variety of data sources all over the world. By harnessing the power of Boku's global partnerships and mobile data in combination with our Consortium, we can raise the bar for what is considered a state of the art, intuitive KYC solution.”

Stuart Neal, Chief Business Officer for Identity, Boku, commented, "We are delighted to partner with GDC to provide mobile identity products to their global customer base. In partnership with GDC, we’ll be bringing simpler compliance to businesses along with greater security and better user experience to even more consumers, positively impacting digital transactions.”

About Boku

Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is the world’s leading provider of mobile payment and mobile identity solutions. Boku’s technology platform, which is linked to more than 200 mobile wallets and network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku’s technology platform is used in over 59 countries with over 815 million verified transactions in 2019, contributing $5 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, FIS, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Paypal, Sony, Spotify and Western Union.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in various locations globally including in the US, Mumbai, Munich, Beijing, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

To learn more about Boku Inc., please visit: https://www.boku.com

About Global Data Consortium
Global Data Consortium is the industry leader in electronic identity verification. Whether we are leveraging reliable, independent data sources in established markets or reaching deep into emerging markets for alternative data sources, we help bridge the gap between consumer onboarding journeys and compliance requirements. We believe in the balance between preventing identity crimes and providing a seamless verification process, which we accomplish by leveraging local partnerships and expertise through a single-API.

GDC is headquartered in Raleigh, NC, USA with employees in five countries and partners in over 50 countries.

Learn more at www.globaldataconsortium.com.


