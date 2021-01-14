CapStar Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2020 earnings release after the market closes on January 28, 2021.



CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 29, 2021 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.