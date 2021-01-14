 

CapStar Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2020 earnings release after the market closes on January 28, 2021.

CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 29, 2021 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, January 29, 2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time
Telephone Access: (844) 412-1002; Conference ID: 1963565

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on CapStar’s website at ir.capstarbank.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

CONTACT:
Denis Duncan, (615) 732-7492
ir@capstarbank.com


