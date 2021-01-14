 

Declaration of number of voting rights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021   

Declaration of number of voting rights

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
 L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights  

 
31/12/2020 428,634,035 Theoretical number of voting rights1: 586,705,740
       





1 Our theoretical number of voting rights includes all the voting rights, including the double voting rights



