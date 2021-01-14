DGAP-News: Westwing Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Westwing Group AG Trading Update: FY 2020 GMV growing to EUR 502m; Q4 y-o-y growth accelerating to 79%; Adj EBITDA expected around the upper end of EUR 37-48m FY 2020 guidance 14.01.2021 / 18:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The fourth quarter concludes a very successful FY 2020 for Westwing with Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) growing by 62% year-over-year to EUR 502m

The number of Active Customers soared to 1.5 million per end of FY 2020 (+61% year-over-year), driven by increased loyalty of existing customers and very strong new customer acquisition

Continued high growth rates in the seasonally strongest fourth quarter with Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) up by 79% year-over-year to EUR 175m

Steady increase of the strategic Own & Private Label share to an all-time high of 28% of GMV in the fourth quarter 2020 driving contribution margins

Management expects to end up around the upper end of the full year Adj EBITDA guidance (9-11% Adj EBITDA margin, EUR 37-48m Adj EBITDA) in FY 2020

Munich, January 14, 2021 // Westwing, the leader in inspiration-based Home & Living eCommerce in Europe, announces preliminary and unaudited trading information for the fourth quarter and the full year 2020.

Based on an accelerated Home & Living eCommerce adoption, Westwing delivered a very successful year 2020. Westwing was able to fully leverage the accelerated Home & Living eCommerce adoption and grew its topline significantly, with Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) growing by 62% year-over-year to EUR 502m for the full year 2020. Very positively, this growth was driven by both existing customers as well as strong new customer acquisition. Westwing benefitted from its extremely loyal customer base who showed even higher engagement and repurchase rates, driving a substantial portion of the growth in FY 2020. In addition, Westwing's organic focused marketing model provided the basis for a very strong new customer acquisition, with the number of new customers growing by 91% year-over-year for FY 2020. As a result, the number of Active Customers having made at least one order in the last twelve months increased to 1.5 million per end of FY 2020, growing by 61% compared to 0.9 million Active Customers at the end of FY 2019.