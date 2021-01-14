Gear4 Introduces Protective Cases for the All-New Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear4, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company, today announced four new protective cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The lineup includes the all-new Copenhagen, the first Gear4 case manufactured with D3O Bio, newly developed by D3O and constructed with 52% renewal plant-based material1 with no compromise on impact protection2, furthering Gear4’s commitment to more sustainable products. The new lineup also includes the completely transparent Crystal Palace, the slim and lightweight Havana, and Denali, designed for extreme impact protection.



“Gear4 cases are scientifically engineered with D3O technology to provide superior impact protection while remaining slim, lightweight, and stylish,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of marketing for ZAGG Brands. “They can handle whatever life throws at your smartphone. The Copenhagen case features D3O Bio, our most environmentally friendly case design ever, and allows consumers to more confidently contribute toward an ecologically sustainable future.”

The Gear4 case lineup for the Samsung Galaxy S21 range of smartphones includes:

Havana ($29.99) – slim and lightweight with a smoke finish, the Havana case incorporates D3O into the top, bottom, and corners – the most critical areas – to protect against drops from up to 10ft/3m 3 . Containing RepelFlex, an antimicrobial coating with properties built in that protect the case coating by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against the degradation from microorganisms, Havana is the perfect introduction into the Gear4 range.

– slim and lightweight with a smoke finish, the Havana case incorporates D3O into the top, bottom, and corners – the most critical areas – to protect against drops from up to 10ft/3m . Containing RepelFlex, an antimicrobial coating with properties built in that protect the case coating by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against the degradation from microorganisms, Havana is the perfect introduction into the Gear4 range. Crystal Palace ($39.99) – the trend is undeniable; consumers increasingly want to show off their designer devices, but not at the risk of having no protection. The Crystal Palace case provides perfectly clear impact protection from drops up to 13ft/4m 3 so the device can make its impact. Crystal Palace also features the same RepelFlex antimicrobial coating with properties built in to protect your case coating 4 .

– the trend is undeniable; consumers increasingly want to show off their designer devices, but not at the risk of having no protection. The Crystal Palace case provides perfectly clear impact protection from drops up to 13ft/4m so the device can make its impact. Crystal Palace also features the same RepelFlex antimicrobial coating with properties built in to protect your case coating . Copenhagen ($39.99) – Gear4’s most environmentally sustainable case to reduce the use of fossil-based resources, Copenhagen protects devices from drops up to 13ft/4m 3 and contains an antimicrobial agent with properties built in to protect the case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against the degradation from microorganisms.

– Gear4’s most environmentally sustainable case to reduce the use of fossil-based resources, Copenhagen protects devices from drops up to 13ft/4m and contains an antimicrobial agent with properties built in to protect the case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against the degradation from microorganisms. Denali ($49.99) – powerful protection doesn’t need to be bulky. With Denali, users receive uncompromising impact protection from drops up to 16ft/5m3 in a case that is slim and lightweight. Denali also contains RepelFlex antimicrobial coating with properties built in to protect your case coating4.

Availability: