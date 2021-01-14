InvisibleShied Introduces the First-Ever Screen Protectors with a D3O Additive for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvisibleShield , a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the leading global innovator in screen protection, today announced GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O and GlassFusion+ with D3O for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones. These new screen protectors are the first ever InvisibleShield products reinforced with revolutionary D3O, the world’s most advanced impact protection.



A product feature video is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfXGHsGWSZI&feature=youtu.be

D3O is trusted globally by the military, sports, motorcycle, and industrial professionals for advanced impact protection. The D3O impact additive used in GlassFusion VisionGuard+ and GlassFusion+ has been independently analyzed by UL, a leading global safety science company, and verified to deliver 20 percent more impact and shatter protection compared to previous GlassFusion products from InvisibleShield1. GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O and GlassFusion+ with D3O for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra have also been certified to meet Samsung performance standards through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP) and won’t interfere with Samsung’s in-screen fingerprint scanner.

GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O is a hybrid screen protector that is engineered to be unbreakable and features an Eyesafe technology layer that blocks HEV blue light without distorting the color performance of the smartphone screen. Additionally, GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O contains anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms2. Featuring a unique surface finish for a glass-like feel, GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O absorbs shock and disperses impact forces from up to seven feet to deliver premium protection1.

GlassFusion+ with D3O is a hybrid screen protector that provides users with complete edge-to-edge protection while preserving the touch sensitivity of the device screen. The product also contains anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms2. It also absorbs shock and disperses impact forces from up to seven feet1. GlassFusion+ is made with tough, durable components that have been refined to a polished, glass-like surface.