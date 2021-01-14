 

Ready Capital National Bridge Team Closes Approximately $225 Million in 11 States in Final Quarter of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 18:19  |  75   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital’s National Bridge Originations Team announces the closing of acquisition, refinance, renovation and redevelopment loans for approximately $225 million in 11 states between September 2020 and December 2020.

In October, Ready Capital closed the financing for the acquisition, renovation, and lease-up of an approximately 260,000 SF, Class B, industrial property in the South Windsor submarket of the Hartford, CT MSA. Upon acquisition, the sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to upgrade the property and subsequently lease-up to market occupancy and at market rents. Improvements include drywall partitioning, painting, sealing/striping of the parking lot, roof repairs, landscaping, and more. Ready Capital closed the $4.7MM, non-recourse, interest only, floating rate loan which features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment, and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures, tenant leasing costs, and interest shortfalls.

In October, Ready Capital closed the financing for the acquisition, renovation, and lease-up of an approximately 85,000 SF, Class B, office property in the Upland/Montclair submarket of the Los Angeles MSA. Upon acquisition, the sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to upgrade the property and subsequently lease-up to market occupancy and at market rents. Improvements include new roofing, upgraded HVAC systems, build-out of rent-ready spec suites, and more. Ready Capital closed the $10.1MM, non-recourse, interest only, floating rate loan which features a 36-month term, two extension options, and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and tenant leasing costs.

In November, Ready Capital closed the financing for the acquisition, renovation, and lease-up of an approximately 50,000 SF, Class B, office property in the Alameda submarket of the Oakland/East Bay MSA. Upon acquisition, the sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to upgrade the property and subsequently lease-up to market occupancy and at market rents. Improvements include interior demolition, exterior painting, HVAC replacement, landscaping, and more. Ready Capital closed the $14.4MM, non-recourse, interest only, floating rate loan which features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment, and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures, tenant leasing costs, and interest and carry shortfalls.

Seite 1 von 7
Ready Capital bis 08/23 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ready Capital National Bridge Team Closes Approximately $225 Million in 11 States in Final Quarter of 2020 NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ready Capital’s National Bridge Originations Team announces the closing of acquisition, refinance, renovation and redevelopment loans for approximately $225 million in 11 states between September 2020 and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
QMX Gold Intersects 196.6m at 1.78 g/t Au Including 5.45 g/t Au Over 33.5m In-Pit at Bonnefond
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Sotagliflozin in Heart Failure
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Bitfarms Announces Resignation of Officer and Director
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board