Ready Capital National Bridge Team Closes Approximately $225 Million in 11 States in Final Quarter of 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital’s National Bridge Originations Team announces the closing of acquisition, refinance, renovation and redevelopment loans for approximately $225 million in 11 states between September 2020 and December 2020.

In October, Ready Capital closed the financing for the acquisition, renovation, and lease-up of an approximately 260,000 SF, Class B, industrial property in the South Windsor submarket of the Hartford, CT MSA. Upon acquisition, the sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to upgrade the property and subsequently lease-up to market occupancy and at market rents. Improvements include drywall partitioning, painting, sealing/striping of the parking lot, roof repairs, landscaping, and more. Ready Capital closed the $4.7MM, non-recourse, interest only, floating rate loan which features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment, and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures, tenant leasing costs, and interest shortfalls.