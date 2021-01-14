Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits - Half-year review of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits's liquidity contract

Under Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, the liquidity account contained the following assets at 31 December 2020 :

87 271 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

44 361.22 Euros in cash

For reference, at the time the contract was established on 29 June 2018, the account held the following assets:

75 528 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

380 177.1 Euros in cash

Over the period from 30 June 2020 to 31 December 2020 the following operations were carried out:

421 purchase transactions

311 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

195 936 shares and 251 282.4 Euros for purchase transactions

198 336 shares and 263 576.5 Euros for sale transactions

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a Group of wines and spirits based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. From the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755 to the launch of Fruits and Wine in 2010, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting its origins.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers brands of confidence, daring and full of flavours and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Fruits and Wine, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gauthier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext PEA-PME

