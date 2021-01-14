Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits - Half-year review of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits's liquidity contract
Charenton-le-Pont, January 14, 2021
Half-year review of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract
Under Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, the liquidity account contained the following assets at 31 December 2020:
- 87 271 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
- 44 361.22 Euros in cash
For reference, at the time the contract was established on 29 June 2018, the account held the following assets:
- 75 528 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
- 380 177.1 Euros in cash
Over the period from 30 June 2020 to 31 December 2020 the following operations were carried out:
- 421 purchase transactions
- 311 sale transactions
Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 195 936 shares and 251 282.4 Euros for purchase transactions
- 198 336 shares and 263 576.5 Euros for sale transactions
